Fury as Jaffa Cakes are cut in size with McVitie’s accused of 'shrinkflation'

15 September 2023, 20:53

Jaffa Cakes have been made smaller
Jaffa Cakes have been made smaller. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

McVitie’s have been accused of 'shrinkflation' after cutting the size of Jaffa Cakes in the latest bid from high street brands to cut costs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The popular treats have been made a tenth smaller, going from 5.5 to 5cm across.

The tangy orange bump has also been made smaller, being cut from from 4cm to 3cm while the weight of each cake has gone from 12.2g to 11g, according to the Sun.

Boxes have stayed the same size, each packing 10 Jaffa Cakes - but the overall weight is no longer shown on the packaging.

Read more: Wetherspoons cuts prices on 60 food and drink items- see the full list of deals on offer

Read more: 'Our journey now is shifting': Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee announce divorce after 27 years

The subtle changes have not gone unnoticed, with fans of the treat comparing the cakes side by side.

According to the paper, Ben Scott, 36, from Margate, Kent, said: “You wouldn’t notice from the packaging. The old and the new boxes are identical to look at.

“But it’s glaringly obvious with the old and new cakes side by side. The orange jelly bump, my favourite bit, is tiny compared to before.”

Retail expert Sarah Coles said: “Shrinkflation feels slightly sneaky but cutting cake size rather than taking one out the pack — and having no weight on the box — means it’s incredibly difficult to spot. You’d need to turn detective.

“Even when comparing two boxes, the only way you’d know something had changed would be in the nutritional content.”

A spokesman for McVities' parent company Pladis said: "Like many manufacturers in the UK and around the world, we continue to see our input costs increase. 

"Despite this, we are working hard to minimise the impact on our products and keep our prices accessible.

"This is why we’ve made the decision to slightly reduce the weight of our Jaffa Cakes products, while ensuring that each cake still includes plenty of our signature crackly chocolate and orange centre."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy

US rapper Jeezy files for divorce from TV star Jeannie Mai

Libya Flooding damage

Rescuers look for 10,100 missing people after flood death toll rises to 11,300

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman are separating after 27 years of marriage

'Our journey now is shifting': Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee announce divorce after 27 years

There were only 39 prison officers on duty in HMP Wandsworth at the time of Daniel Khalife's escape

No prison officers in the kitchen at HMP Wandsworth on morning Daniel Khalife escaped, union boss says

Shane Loughlin

'Total disregard for the law': Cardiff crash survivor jailed for dangerous diving earlier on same night of fatal collision
Striking United Auto Workers picketing at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant

Workers begin historic strike at US car manufacturers

Gretchen Whitmer

Three men found not guilty of aiding plot to kidnap US governor Gretchen Whitmer

The XL bully breed is going to be added to the list of banned dogs

XL Bully ban won't stop dog attacks, coalition of animal charities warn

Brixton Academy has been allowed to reopen

Brixton Academy allowed to reopen after two killed in fatal crowd crush at Asake gig

Honour-based abuse can include forced marriage, physical abuse, financial and coercive control, and murder

Government rejects calls for legal definition of honour-based abuse

Fernando Botero

Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero dies aged 91

Letby will appeal her conviction

Killer nurse Lucy Letby to appeal conviction after being jailed for life for murder of seven babies

Wetherspoons is offering 60 deals

Wetherspoons cuts prices on 60 food and drink items - see the full list of deals on offer

Sara Sharif was found under a blanket in a bunk bed with her head up and her hands tied in front of her

Sara Sharif found under blanket in bunk bed with hands in front of her, court hears

Jeremy Clarkson submits plans to extend Diddly Squat Farm with a mobile food vending unit and picnic tables

Jeremy Clarkson submits plans to extend Diddly Squat Farm with a mobile food vending unit and picnic tables

The Spanish FA's former president Luis Rubiales

Ex-Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales handed restraining order

Latest News

See more Latest News

XL Bullies are going to be added to the banned dog list

What does the XL Bully ban mean for dog owners?

The owner fears that his 18 XL Bully puppies may have to be put down

'Soul destroying': Owner of 18 XL Bullies fears puppies could be put down after UK ban announced
Eighty prison officers absent at Wandsworth on the day Daniel Khalife escaped

Eighty prison officers absent at HMP Wandsworth on day of Daniel Khalife escape

Climate protesters

Climate protesters demand end to fossils fuels as Earth heats up

Ian Price died after being attacked by two XL Bullys 'while protecting his elderly mother'

Tributes paid as hero dad 52, mauled to death by two XL Bully dogs ‘while protecting his mother’
Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend

UK to be blasted by thunderstorms over the weekend as spell of warm weather comes to an end
Rubiales appeared in court on Friday

Luis Rubiales given restraining order banning him from going near Jenni Hermoso after Women's World Cup kiss
Tory grandee Lord Baker has called for all XL bullies to be removed or destroyed ‘as soon as possible’.

XL Bullies should be 'removed or destroyed as soon as possible', says former Home Secretary behind Dangerous Dogs Act
Damage to homes

Ukrainian forces reclaim village in east as part of counter-offensive

A police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire, after a man died after being bitten by two dogs

Manslaughter arrest after two XL Bully dogs attack and kill a man outside a house near a Primary School

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit