Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison reported to anti-terror cops by his own mum

15 March 2022, 12:18 | Updated: 15 March 2022, 12:53

Jake Davison was referred to an anti-terror scheme before going on his killing spree in Plymouth
Jake Davison was referred to an anti-terror scheme before going on his killing spree in Plymouth. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Mass shooter Jake Davison had been reported to the Government's counter-terrorism Prevent programme by his own mother months before he applied for a shotgun licence, an inquest heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 22-year-old killer's mother, Maxine, 51, had contacted the multi-agency scheme, which aims to stop people becoming terrorists, in November 2016 with concerns about her son.

Details of the referral were not disclosed during a pre-inquest hearing at Plymouth Coroner's Court but will be a key area of examination in the inquest which will begin in January next year.

Read more: Jake Davison: How could Plymouth gunman get a firearm licence?

Read more: Plymouth shootings: Police staff handed disciplinary notice over gunman's licence

Davison killed his mother after a row and then shot dead four others in a 12-minute attack.

Three-year-old Sophie Martyn; her father, Lee, 43; Stephen Washington, 59; and Kate Shepherd, 66, all died on the evening of August 12 this year in the Keyham area of the city.

The apprentice crane operator then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself before armed officers reached him.

The killings happened just weeks after the shotgun and licence had been returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police. They had been seized last year after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating how the force approved his application and then later gave him back the licence and shotgun.

Davison applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017 and after the application was processed by the force a certificate was issued to him in January 2018 that was valid for five years.

As part of the investigation, two members of staff in the firearms licensing department involved in the granting of the shotgun certificate have been served with gross misconduct notices, while an officer has been served with a misconduct notice.

Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth and South Devon, said the inquest was likely to be held under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which widens the scope of the hearing.

Referring to the Prevent scheme, Mr Arrow said: "To deal with the matters of November 2016 being the disclosure re the Prevent scheme made by Mrs Davison."

He added that those running the scheme could be invited to be "interested persons" meaning they could be legally represented and have the right to ask questions of witnesses.

Read more: 'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

Read more: Plymouth shooting: Police must now check medical history before issuing licences

Mr Arrow said the inquest would also consider how Davison's application for a shotgun was processed by the police, how the allegations of assault against him were dealt with and his referral to the pathfinder scheme.

The inquest would consider the seizure of his shotgun and licence and return a few weeks before the shootings.

Davison's contact with mental health services in May 2021 would be examined and a later occupational health assessment.

The inquest would also consider the events of August 12, Mr Arrow said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A ban of same-sex marriage in Bermuda is constitutional, a UK Court has ruled.

Outrage as UK Court blocks same-sex marriage for Bermuda and Cayman islands

Tyler, 16, was stabbed to death on a bus on High Road in Chadwell Heath

Talented boxer, 16, stabbed to death on London bus 'while bringing flowers to his girlfriend'
Countess Alexandra Tolstoy said she believes Putin is a 'psychopath'.

'Narcissistic psychopath': Putin is capable of nuclear war, says Countess Alexandra Tolstoy
Breaking
Star Hobson's mother Frankie Smith (left) has had her eight-year jail sentence increased

Mother of murdered toddler Star Hobson has 'unduly lenient' jail term increased

Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords

Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords

Benjamin Hall has been injured in Ukraine

British journalist and father-of-three in ICU after reporting from Kyiv

Mr Verhofstadt criticised the PM for the few refugees that had so far been helped in escaping Ukraine

'He's not doing a good job': Guy Verhofstadt slams Boris over Ukraine crisis

Exclusive
Guy Verhofstadt speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Brexit 'a loss for the world' and EU Parliament would welcome UK back, Verhofstadt says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her passport back, fuelling hopes she could be freed

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe given British passport back amid reports she could be freed

The vetting process during recruitment is being reviewed.

Police recruits found to cheat on their partners should be 'dangerous red flag'

Nuclear war 'possible' and could only be 'a few steps away', says former RAF chief

Nuclear war 'possible' and 'could only be a few steps away', warns former RAF chief

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has told LBC that the UK's message to China's president Xi Jinping is that Vladimir Putin's war is 'illegal and must not be supported'.

'Illegal war must not be supported': UK's message after China 'willing' to help Russia

Boris Johnson has said the West must stop relying on Russia for energy.

Boris urges West to end 'addiction' to Russian energy ahead of trip to Saudi Arabia

The woman appeared on state-run Channel One television

Fears for Russian state TV editor 'missing' after staging anti-war protest

Russian Air Strikes Hit Military Training Site West Of Lviv

'Three British ex-special forces troops feared to have died in Russian airstrike'

Over 43,000 Britons have offered to take in Ukrainian refugees

Minister 'glad' Ukrainian refugee website crashed after over 88,000 Brits sign up

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Evacuations under way from besieged city of Mariupol

Sky over Valencia

Skies turn orange as dust from Sahara dumped on Spain

Japanese-US military drills

Japan-US marine combat drills held amid fears over Chinese and Russian activity
Image of the gunman

US police arrest man suspected of stalking and killing homeless people
US-Chinese talks

China says it is ‘impartial’ on Ukraine and denies aiding Russia
Firefighters tackle a blaze at an apartment building

Kyiv under fire as European leaders visit in show of support

German Airport

Air traffic across Germany disrupted due to walkouts

Firefighters extinguish an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city

Russia pounds away at Ukraine as two sides plan more talks

Marina Ovsyannikova

Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan

US warns China on support for Russia in Ukraine war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'
Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee

Camilla Tominey moved by boy ready to 'put Nerf guns away' and house a Ukrainian refugee
Former Gulf War hostage urges govt to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians

Former Gulf War hostage urges government to 'pull out all the stops' to house Ukrainians
Ben Kentish slams government's 'tinder for refugees' scheme

Ben Kentish slams government's 'Tinder for refugees' scheme

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police