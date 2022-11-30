Oklahoma country singer Jake Flint dies aged 37 just hours after getting married

30 November 2022, 08:11

Country singer Jake Flint, 37, died in his sleep hours after his wedding
Country singer Jake Flint, 37, died in his sleep hours after his wedding. Picture: Facebook/Gofundme

By Asher McShane

Country musician Jake Flint died in his sleep just a few hours after his wedding on Saturday.

Jake’s wife, Brenda, posted a video clip from their wedding captioned: “I don’t understand.”

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” his wife on Facebook.

“People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, announced his passing in a social media post: "With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away.

"I've tried several times today to make a post, but you can't comment on what you can't process."

Mike Hosty, a one-man band musician who played at the wedding, told The Oklahoman. "It was rainy, but he'd rented a 40-by-60 circus tent. ... They put up a bunch of carpets over the mud and then got two pieces of three-and-a-quarter-inch plywood and set it on the ground — and that was my stage.

With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away. I’ve tried several...

Posted by Brenda Cline on Sunday, November 27, 2022

"Jake goes, 'Is that gonna be all right for you?' And I go, 'Jake, that's perfect.'

"A piece of plywood or a flatbed trailer is where I shine. 

"I still have the mud in my old van ... but it was just a fun wedding. And it's just a tragedy what happened."

The musician’s publicist told The Oklahoman: “He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humour.

“He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome. He was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music.”

The cause of death has not been determined.

Jake released his first album, 'I'm Not OK', in 2016, and followed it with his self-titled LP in 2020.

He also released a set of live recordings, 'Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge', last year.

