Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of killing boys in south-east London

30 November 2022, 00:25 | Updated: 30 November 2022, 00:30

Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night
Victims Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of killing two young boys in south-east London on Saturday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday morning and a 15-year-old boy was arrested in the evening, on suspicion of murdering 16-year-olds Kearne Solanke and Charlie Bartolo, who were found dead in Thamesmead on the weekend.

Both suspects remain behind bars while police continue their investigation.

It comes after a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with the killings. He has been released on bail.

Police have said that the two fatal stabbings of Kearne and Charlie are linked.

Kearne has been described as a "beautiful boy"
Kearne has been described as a "beautiful boy". Picture: Facebook

Kearne was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead on Saturday afternoon, while Charlie was discovered about a mile away in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, at around the same time.

Kearne's devastated family took to social media to pay tribute. His grandmother wrote: "He was loved by all that new him RIP Kearne Solanke my handsome grandson still hasn’t sunk in."

Another family member added: "Rest in perfect paradise our beautiful Kearne thinking of all my family at this awful time."

A third said: "Can’t believe this has even happened, Taken way to soon, Good Night Kearne Solanke RIP you Beautiful Boy You didn’t deserve this."

People pay tribute at the scene of a stabbing on Sewell Road in Abbey Wood
People pay tribute at the scene of a stabbing on Sewell Road in Abbey Wood. Picture: Getty

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “My officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of these senseless murders and to find those responsible.

“We remain in close contact with the families of Kearne and Charlie and are keeping them updated with developments as the investigation progresses. We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and at this time I am keeping an open mind about any motive.

“We’ve now set up a facility which allows members of the public to send information and related material direct to the investigation team so that we can carry out a quick time assessment. The arrests are a positive development but we continue to work to understand the events that unfolded on Saturday evening.

A Metropolitan Police officer at the scene of a stabbing on Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead
A Metropolitan Police officer at the scene of a stabbing on Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Picture: Getty

“I am grateful for the information we have received already – we can only solve these tragic crimes in part thanks to the vital information which comes in from the public.

"We are aware of information which has been posted online referring to the murders, but would appeal specifically to anyone in the area that night who believes they witnessed something of relevance to please come forward and speak to us. Information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers if you don’t feel confident speaking to the police directly.

“We continue to appeal to those who may have seen a black Nissan Qashqai with silver roof bars in the areas around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue in the days and hours before the murders.

"We have the vehicle in our possession, but are still interested in witnesses who may have seen it being driven locally. Information you provide could help us bring justice for these young boys and their families.”

