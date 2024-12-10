Exclusive

Jamal Khashoggi’s widow calls for apology and compensation amid 'unfinished business' over his death

Jamal Khashoggi’s widow has called for an apology and compensation. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Jamal Khashoggi’s widow has called for an official apology and compensation amid 'unfinished business' over her husband's death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi said there had been "unfinished business" over her husband's murder.

Jamal Khashoggi was a journalist who was regularly critical of the Saudi government.

She said she hoped Keir Starmer had raised the issue when visiting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying her husband always wanted "a good, normal relationship with the rest of the world" but they needed justice.

The Prime Minister previously said his visit to Saudi Arabia would help the UK "build a network of partners" focused on "driving high quality growth".

He faced growing calls from human rights groups ahead of the trip to bring up the escalating number of executions with Saudi leaders.

Read more: Starmer to visit Saudi Arabia and UAE for trade talks as campaigners ask for human rights issues on agenda

Read more: Israel to set up 'sterile defensive zone' in Syria as it brands reports IDF tanks are approaching Damascus 'fake news'

"I hope the Prime Minister of the UK when he visits with the Crown Prince, he does raise the issue about Jamal Khashoggi," she said.

"The UK does respect human rights and is a democratic country and this is birthed from your constitution and should be maintained always, because we do look at you with a respect because of the value you have.

"By going and normalising the relations with Saudi Arabia that’s fine, Jamal would be happy about it.

"Jamal wished for his country to have a good, normal relationship with the rest of the world.

"But at the same time there is a crime, there is unfinished business regarding this crime, which has not been solved until now, which is the justice for him and me. And I hope the Prime Minister does raise it."

Jamal Khashoggi's widow speaks to Andrew Marr

Ms Khashoggi also said that her late husband would be "happy and proud" that Saudi Arabia could be hosting the World Cup in 2034.

"Jamal always loved his country until the last minute of his life he wished to go back, I can assure you this," she said.

"If he was here and watching all this movement and development, he would be happy and proud.

"This is what he was aiming to have a normal country, having a normal relationship with the rest of the world in all terms, politics, economics, and sports. He would be happy about it.

"But there has not been enough done again towards his crime. There is unfinished business here which is to sincerely apologise and compensation."