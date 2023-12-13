James Cleverly says he can't remember calling Rwanda deportation policy 'batshit'

13 December 2023, 08:27 | Updated: 13 December 2023, 08:30

James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday
James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday. Picture: LBC/Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

James Cleverly has told LBC he "can't remember" calling the Government's deportation policy "bats***".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The home secretary was accused of using the word to describe the Rwanda policy by Labour's opposite number, Yvette Cooper, several weeks ago.

He has repeatedly denied using the word, though now suggests he cannot remember using that specific word.

"That's been an accusation. I certainly don't remember," Mr Cleverly told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

After refusing again to say whether he said the word or not, the home secretary went on: "My frustration has always been that I think, sometimes, we have allowed to people to believe Rwanda is the only thing we're doing."

Nick replied: "Okay, did you use bats***?"

Mr Cleverly replied: "I genuinely don't recall using that word."

"Rwanda was never the only thing we were doing," Mr Cleverly added.

Home Secretary 'can't remember' describing Rwanda policy as 'bats***'

It comes after Rishi Sunak survived a rebellion against his Rwanda Bill rebellion from within the Tory party.

Sunak won a crunch vote on the Safety of Rwanda Bill on Tuesday evening after spending the day in talks with potential rebels.

MPs voted to back the Bill, with 313 votes in favour of the legislation and 269 votes against it.

Read More: Rishi sees off Rwanda rebellion but faces New Year showdown - as MPs plot to 'kill' Bill next month

Read More: How did your MP vote on the Rwanda Bill? Full list of results

Right-wing Tory factions have since said they reserve the right to vote against the draft law when it returns to the Commons next year, particularly if amendments are not made to ensure asylum seekers are deported to Rwanda before the next election.

A total of 37 Conservative MPs abstained from voting, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and European Research Group (ERG) Chairman Mark Francois.

UK Home Secretary Visits Rwanda To Revive Migration Scheme With New Treaty
UK Home Secretary Visits Rwanda To Revive Migration Scheme With New Treaty. Picture: Getty

It comes after Mr Francois announced moments ahead of the vote that collectively the ERG could not support the bill due to its ‘many omissions’ and so would be abstaining from the vote.

The Bill will now progress to the next Commons stage in January, when they will debate amendments.

However, Mr Cleverly told LBC there is "very little wiggle room" to change the bill.

The home secretary said the bill operates in a "Goldy Locks" zone, which he says means it is tough enough to deter illegal migrants from entering the UK, while still operating within the confines of the law.

Rwanda flights will 'start in Spring' says Home Secretary

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Poland Politics

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sworn in by president

Ukraine Daily Life

More than 50 injured in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukrainian capital

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Six clues Gaynor Lord left behind, as police search for missing Norwich mum, and children urge her to come home

United Nations Palestine

UN General Assembly votes to demand humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The UK economy shrank in October

UK economy shrank 0.3% in October in surprise decline

The government was fined for an email error that could have put lives at risk

MoD fined for 'reply all' email blunder that risked Afganistan interpreters' lives as they fled the Taliban

Peter Lawson was a key figure in the case of Nicola Bulley

Top police officer who worked on Nicola Bulley investigation 'died of natural causes', coroner reveals

Cop28 president Sultan Al-Jaber's team presented a new draft of the deal

Cop28 climate change deal to 'transition away' from fossil fuels adopted

Diana and Actaeon, the 1603 Giuseppe Cesari painting that sparked the row at Jacques Cartier school

Pupils outraged over nude painting shown at French school 'to be disciplined' as teachers fear for safety

COP28 Climate Summit

Stronger Cop28 text stops short of calling for phasing out of fossil fuels

Andre Braugher has died aged 61

Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street star Andre Braugher dies aged 61 after 'brief illness'

The Bill passed with a majority of 44 votes.

Rishi sees off Rwanda rebellion but faces New Year showdown - as MPs plot to 'kill' Bill next month

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck admits hit-and-run crash near his £5.5m home

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck admits hit-and-run crash near his £5.5m home

Mehmet Koray Alpergin and his girlfriend, Gozde Dalbudak, were abducted as they returned home from an expensive Italian restaurant

Thugs who kidnapped and 'tortured to death' DJ in empty bar near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium jailed

Biden

Biden says Israel is losing global support over ‘indiscriminate bombing’ in Gaza

Donald Tusk

Poland’s new prime minister pledges to keep world committed to helping Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs have approved the Safety of Rwanda Bill at second reading

How did your MP vote on the Rwanda Bill? Full list of results

Giuliani Election Trial

Georgia election worker left fearing for her life after Giuliani’s false claims

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

'We want her home': Daughters of missing mum Gaynor Lord appeal for public help as police find clothes and rings
Poland Parliament Antisemitism

Far-right lawmaker extinguishes Hanukkah candles in Polish parliament

IDF said it has recovered the bodies of Eden Zacharia (left) and IDF Officer Ziv Dado (right), who were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7

Bodies of two Israeli hostages taken in October 7 Hamas onslaught recovered from Gaza

An asylum seeker has died on board the Bibby Stockholm barge

Asylum seeker living on Bibby Stockholm barge reveals 'everyone is furious' after migrant 'took own life'
The Bill passed with a majority of 44 votes.

Rishi Sunak avoids damaging defeat as MPs back Rwanda bill - but he faces fresh revolt in New Year
Child killer Lucy Letby.

Child killer Lucy Letby found unfit to be a nurse and struck off register

Edinburgh Academy independent school, Henderson Row, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Five men arrested and charged over alleged historic abuse at Edinburgh Academy

The Turkish football club president has resigned

Turkish football club president resigns after punching Super Lig referee in the face

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit
George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit