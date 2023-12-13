James Cleverly says he can't remember calling Rwanda deportation policy 'batshit'

James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday. Picture: LBC/Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

James Cleverly has told LBC he "can't remember" calling the Government's deportation policy "bats***".

The home secretary was accused of using the word to describe the Rwanda policy by Labour's opposite number, Yvette Cooper, several weeks ago.

He has repeatedly denied using the word, though now suggests he cannot remember using that specific word.

"That's been an accusation. I certainly don't remember," Mr Cleverly told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

After refusing again to say whether he said the word or not, the home secretary went on: "My frustration has always been that I think, sometimes, we have allowed to people to believe Rwanda is the only thing we're doing."

Nick replied: "Okay, did you use bats***?"

Mr Cleverly replied: "I genuinely don't recall using that word."

"Rwanda was never the only thing we were doing," Mr Cleverly added.

It comes after Rishi Sunak survived a rebellion against his Rwanda Bill rebellion from within the Tory party.

Sunak won a crunch vote on the Safety of Rwanda Bill on Tuesday evening after spending the day in talks with potential rebels.

MPs voted to back the Bill, with 313 votes in favour of the legislation and 269 votes against it.

Right-wing Tory factions have since said they reserve the right to vote against the draft law when it returns to the Commons next year, particularly if amendments are not made to ensure asylum seekers are deported to Rwanda before the next election.

A total of 37 Conservative MPs abstained from voting, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and European Research Group (ERG) Chairman Mark Francois.

UK Home Secretary Visits Rwanda To Revive Migration Scheme With New Treaty. Picture: Getty

It comes after Mr Francois announced moments ahead of the vote that collectively the ERG could not support the bill due to its ‘many omissions’ and so would be abstaining from the vote.

The Bill will now progress to the next Commons stage in January, when they will debate amendments.

However, Mr Cleverly told LBC there is "very little wiggle room" to change the bill.

The home secretary said the bill operates in a "Goldy Locks" zone, which he says means it is tough enough to deter illegal migrants from entering the UK, while still operating within the confines of the law.