Breaking News

Singer and actress Jane Birkin dies aged 76

16 July 2023, 12:45 | Updated: 16 July 2023, 12:55

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

Singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76.

The star was found dead at her home in Paris, according to French media. She had recently cancelled concerts for health reasons.

She wrote in a statement in May: "I have always been a great optimist, and I realise that I still need a little time to be able on stage and with you again."

Birkin began her career as an actress, gaining recognition for her professional and romantic relationship with Serge Gainsbourg.

She leant her name to the iconic Hermès Birkin designer handbag.

This story is being updated

