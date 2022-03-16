Breaking News

Tsunami warning after 7.3 earthquake rocks Japan

16 March 2022, 14:58 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 16:28

A warning has been issued for the Fukushima region - pictured left on March 11
A warning has been issued for the Fukushima region - pictured left on March 11. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A tsunami advisory has been issued after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern coast of Japan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An eyewitnesses in the Tohoku region, YouTuber Chris Broad, said he thought his building was "coming down" and a second earthquake "knocked half the apartment over".

More than two million households were without power.

Japan's weather agency said the tsunami waves have already reached the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, the NHK news agency reports, while waves of up to a metre high were projected.

The Fukushima coast in the region home to the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in 2011. Officials said they were due to inspect the condition of the reactors there but no damage has been reported there.

Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, said the damage to his country was being assessed.

Read more: Flying to freedom: Nazanin smiles as she heads home after six years in Iranian jail

Read more: Massacred in the bread queue: Ten Ukrainians shot dead by Russian forces

Power outages have been reported, including in Tokyo, while officials asked for people to avoid the ocean or mouths of rivers.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a shake intensity of seven, or "very strong".

Social media videos showed buildings shaking as people said entire buildings were swaying.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Putin accused the West of trying to 'cancel' Russia with economic sanctions, as Russian forces press on with attacks in Ukraine

Putin's menacing warning as he accuses West of trying to 'cancel' Russia with sanctions

Breaking
West Ham star Kurt Zouma (left) has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA, along with his brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma (right) who filmed the incident.

Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan charged with animal cruelty after shocking cat kicking video

Chernihiv has come under Russian attacks

Massacred in the bread queue: Ten Ukrainians shot dead by Russian forces

Insulate Britain activists bring the M25 to a standstill

Police charge 56 Insulate Britain activists charged over M25 protests

The sky over London turned orange on Wednesday, as Saharan dust fell from the skies

Britain's red mist: Saharan dust which blanketed parts of Europe arrives in UK

Global partners with ITV and STV for Concert for Ukraine.

Global partners with ITV and STV in spectacular concert to raise millions for Ukraine

The besieged city of Mariupol. Inset: Russian president Vladimir Putin

Fourth Russian general killed in Ukraine as Putin's forces 'struggle with terrain'

Dominic Raab and Angela Rayner will go head to head at PMQ's.

Watch again: Raab faces Rayner at deputy edition of PMQs as Boris lands in Saudi

Nicola Barker's a Professor of Law at the University of Liverpool, who says Previous same-sex marriages are still valid in Bermuda, but no one new can get married thanks to the decision.

UK could be forced to justify blocking same-sex marriage for Bermuda and Cayman Islands

All three men denied sending grossly offensive messages.

Three Met officers deny sending grossly offensive messages to Sarah Everard's killer

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been freed from Iran.

Flying to freedom: Nazanin smiles as she heads home after six years in Iranian jail

Star Hobson's great grandfather believes her killer is "absolutely evil".

'Absolutely evil' Star Hobson killer 'controlled' whole family, great grandfather says

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'anxiously waiting with bags packed', MP says

Lord Richard Harrington, the newly appointed Refugees Minister, pledged to make the system simpler.

Refugees minister pledges to simplify 'complicated' visas for Ukrainians fleeing warzone

A week near the front line of the Ukraine conflict.

LBC's heartbreaking week on the frontline of the worst refugee crisis in a generation

The Ukrainian MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Poland will be next!': Ukrainian MP's stark warning on West inaction against Putin

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Congress

Volodymyr Zelensky tells US Congress: We need you now – I call on you to do more
Wrecked apartment after earthquake

Two million homes lose power as Japan is hit by powerful earthquake
Golf team fatal crash

Six university golfers and their coach die in head-on crash in Texas
Kyiv the baby rhino in Prague

Endangered baby rhino born at Czech zoo is named Kyiv in honour of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldier's funeral

Russia and Ukraine both optimistic ahead of fresh round of peace talks
Firefighters in Kyiv

Russia is expelled from Council of Europe over invasion of Ukraine
King Salman leaves hospital

Saudi’s King Salman leaves hospital after having pacemaker battery changed
Spain Weather

Saharan dust storm covering Spain spreads to France and Portugal
People in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo

Japan to fully lift coronavirus restrictions as infections slow
People wearing face masks pass shops in Hanoi

Vietnam drops Covid restrictions for foreign visitors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police