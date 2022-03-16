Breaking News

Tsunami warning after 7.3 earthquake rocks Japan

A warning has been issued for the Fukushima region - pictured left on March 11. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A tsunami advisory has been issued after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern coast of Japan.

An eyewitnesses in the Tohoku region, YouTuber Chris Broad, said he thought his building was "coming down" and a second earthquake "knocked half the apartment over".

More than two million households were without power.

Japan's weather agency said the tsunami waves have already reached the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, the NHK news agency reports, while waves of up to a metre high were projected.

The Fukushima coast in the region home to the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in 2011. Officials said they were due to inspect the condition of the reactors there but no damage has been reported there.

Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, said the damage to his country was being assessed.

Strong M7.3 earthquake rocking Fukushima, this is my desk in Tokyo now - you can hear the whole apartment building shaking. Scary. pic.twitter.com/UiiM7yzmkN — John Daub (ONLY in JAPAN) (@ONLYinJAPANtv) March 16, 2022

Power outages have been reported, including in Tokyo, while officials asked for people to avoid the ocean or mouths of rivers.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a shake intensity of seven, or "very strong".

Social media videos showed buildings shaking as people said entire buildings were swaying.

Scariest earthquake in ten years.

Had an actual panic attack & thought the whole bloody building was coming down. Started with a big one that died off. Then all of a sudden a 2nd massive one that knocked half the apartment over. Fire alarms going off all around Sendai right now. — Chris Broad (@AbroadInJapan) March 16, 2022