Japan urges residents to shelter after North Korea fires missile over Pacific Ocean

21 November 2023, 16:20

Japan urged residents to take shelter after North Korea launched a missile
Japan urged residents to take shelter after North Korea launched a missile. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Japan urged residents to take shelter today after North Korea launched a missile towards the country.

The alert was lifted within ten minutes, Japan's government said on Tuesday afternoon, as the missile landed in the Pacific Ocean.

The Prime Minister's office said that people should steer clear of any suspicious objects they come across and report anything usual to the police or fire brigade.

Japan's defence ministry also said that North Korea may have launched a ballistic missile on Tuesday afternoon, but did not provide any further details.

Japan is roughly 300 miles away from North Korea at the closest point, with South Korea in between.

Naha city is warned of North Korea's launching a misslie in Okinawa Prefecture on Nov. 21, 2023
Naha city is warned of North Korea's launching a misslie in Okinawa Prefecture on Nov. 21, 2023. Picture: Alamy

The rogue Communist state has launched nearly 150 missile tests over the past five decades.

The most recent test was on November 3, when a missile flew over Japan, triggering the country's emergency warning system.

North Korea also made an apparent third attempt to place a military spy satellite into orbit on Tuesday, according to South Korea's military said.

During North Korea's two previous attempts, rockets carrying satellites failed because of technical reasons.

Officials of Ishigaki Fire Department and Japan Self-Defense Force member gather information about North Korea's missile in Okinawa Prefecture
Officials of Ishigaki Fire Department and Japan Self-Defense Force member gather information about North Korea's missile in Okinawa Prefecture. Picture: Alamy

North Korea had vowed a third launch would take place some time in October but failed to follow through with the plan without giving any reason.

North Korea says it needs a spy satellite to deal with what it calls increasing US-led military threats.

South Korea retrieved debris from the first launch and called the satellite too crude to perform military reconnaissance.

Spain Politician Shot

British woman among three held over shooting of right-wing politician in Spain

Breaking
Breaking News

Four bodies recovered from car after search for four missing boys in Wales

Lewisham war memorial defaced with graffiti that labels Israel 'fascist state'

Lewisham war memorial defaced with graffiti that labels Israel 'fascist state'

South Africa Israel ICC Referral

South African leader accuses Israel and Hamas of acts ‘tantamount to genocide’

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Israeli strike on southern Lebanon ‘kills two journalists’

Israel Palestinians

Israeli cabinet to consider possible deal for release of hostages held by Hamas

The UN raised concern at the sentences handed to Just Stop Oil campaigners

UN slams 'severe' sentences for Just Stop Oil protesters, as Rishi Sunak hits back calling punishments 'entirely right'

Kane Tilney uploaded videos of his offending to social media.

Police thank TikTok yob who shared videos of reckless bike stunts as he is charged with 20 offences

Mizzy

TikToker Mizzy sentenced to 18 weeks in young offender institute after flouting order not to share videos of people

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea launches rocket ‘in third attempt to put spy satellite in orbit’

Alejandro Vidal-Quadras

British woman arrested after Spanish politician ambushed and shot in the face in Madrid 'terror attack'

Snow could fall in the next few weeks

Exact dates snow to fall over 8 days in 'wintry blasts' as Brits set to shiver in -2C temperatures

UK government was 'too late' to act in first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chris Whitty admits

UK government was 'too late' to act in first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chris Whitty admits

Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Diving search expert Peter Faulding 'found Nicola Bulley within six minutes' - 12 days before police discovered her

Diving search expert Peter Faulding 'found Nicola Bulley within six minutes' - 12 days before police discovered her

Four teenagers missing after going camping in north Wales - live updates

Four teenagers missing after going camping in north Wales - live updates

The rebels landed a helicopter on the cargo ship

Moment Iran-backed Houthi rebels stormed cargo ship part-owned by Israeli tycoon in the Red Sea
Dallas Kelly's parents but drugs before their baby son's health

Drug addict father jailed for life for murdering four-month-old son, as mother given three years for child cruelty
Top Gear has been 'rested'.

Top Gear will not return for 'foreseeable future' following Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's horror crash
Hawaii Navy Plane

No injuries as US military plane overshoots runway and ends up in sea

The car the four teenagers were travelling in has been found.

Parents 'frantic with worry' as police searching for four teenagers missing in North Wales find car
Falklands campaign (l) and Argentina's new President Javier Milei (r)

Falkland's sovereignty 'not up for discussion' Britain warns after new Argentinian president vows to 'get them back'
South Africa Israel Ambassador Recall

Israel recalls ambassador to South Africa ahead of vote on embassy’s fate

Nicola Bulley police criticised for failures to contain 'TikTok frenzy' after her disappearance

Nicola Bulley police criticised for failures to contain 'TikTok frenzy' after her disappearance
Underwater search expert Peter Faulding 'caused challenges' to Nicola Bulley investigation, say police

Underwater search expert Peter Faulding 'caused challenges' to Nicola Bulley investigation, say police
Black Friday deals have begun across the UK

When is Black Friday? Everything you need to know about the event and how to get the best deals

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Harry and Meghan 'not welcome' at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let 'bygones be bygones'

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’
Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy's cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

