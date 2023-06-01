Socialite Jasmine Hartin fined £30,000 but avoids jail after she admits killing police chief with his own gun in Belize

Jasmine Hartin admitted killing a police superintendent in Belize. Picture: rex/shutterstock

By Kieran Kelly

Socialite Jasmine Hartin has been fined £30,000 but avoided jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter by negligence over the killing of a police superintendent in Belize.

The former partner of Conservative grandee Lord Ashcroft's son Andrew, Jasmine, pleaded guilty to killing the cop, Henry Jemmott - who was her friend - in May 2021.

Hartin initially denied responsibility for Mr Jemmott's death but later entered a plea deal.

On Tuesday evening, she was fined £30,000 and handed 300 hours of community service.

The socialite has also been asked to record a video of herself educating others about the impact of "drinking and making foolish decisions".

Jasmine Hattin. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock

Mr Jemmott was killed while Hartin and her partner drank together in 2021 on the island of Ambergris Caye - Belize's largest island.

Hartin told authorities at the time that she had been giving Mr Jemmott a shoulder massage when she was asked to hand him his gun, 7 News Belize reported at the time.

Hartin then alleged that his pistol accidentally went off, killing the superintendent.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Henry, he was my friend, he was a protector," Hartin told the Mail.

Meanwhile, speaking outside court after pleading guilty in April, she said: "I just want Henry's family to have peace now and I want this whole thing behind all of us so we can heal."