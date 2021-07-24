Sajid Javid makes 'full recovery' from coronavirus 'thanks to amazing vaccines'

Sajid Javid says he has fully recovered from coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he has made a "full recovery" from coronavirus "thanks to amazing vaccines".

Mr Javid tested positive a week ago after receiving two doses of the vaccine.

On Saturday, he urged people to get their jabs after reporting he experienced only "very mild" symptoms.

He tweeted: "Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive. Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.

"Please - if you haven't yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were forced to self-isolate following Mr Javid’s positive test, despite initially trying to avoid this.

The pair said they would participate in a daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.

But just hours later, amid widespread public criticism, they pulled a full U-turn, withdrawing from the pilot scheme and confirming they would isolate.

Mr Johnson's quarantine in his Chequers country residence is expected to end late on Monday.

Mr Javid became health secretary at the end of June when Matt Hancock stepped down after being caught on camera kissing an aide.