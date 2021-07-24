Sajid Javid makes 'full recovery' from coronavirus 'thanks to amazing vaccines'

24 July 2021, 17:08 | Updated: 24 July 2021, 17:15

Sajid Javid says he has fully recovered from coronavirus
Sajid Javid says he has fully recovered from coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he has made a "full recovery" from coronavirus "thanks to amazing vaccines".

Mr Javid tested positive a week ago after receiving two doses of the vaccine.

On Saturday, he urged people to get their jabs after reporting he experienced only "very mild" symptoms.

READ MORE: More emergency workers to avoid self-isolation as testing in England expanded

READ MORE: Free fully-vaccinated from having to isolate sooner than August, Boris Johnson told

He tweeted: "Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive. Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.

"Please - if you haven't yet - get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were forced to self-isolate following Mr Javid’s positive test, despite initially trying to avoid this.

The pair said they would participate in a daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.

But just hours later, amid widespread public criticism, they pulled a full U-turn, withdrawing from the pilot scheme and confirming they would isolate.

Mr Johnson's quarantine in his Chequers country residence is expected to end late on Monday.

Mr Javid became health secretary at the end of June when Matt Hancock stepped down after being caught on camera kissing an aide.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Covid-19

Far-right activists and yellow vest movement march against French virus bill
Pride parade

Thousands march for LGBTQ rights in Berlin parade

Fatuma Kadir has been found safe and well

Girl, 11, who went missing from home in Bolton found in London
The man went missing at Crummock Water more than a week ago

Body of man found in Lake District after underwater search

The woman was found with stab injuries on Lordship Lane, East Dulwich

Man, 49, arrested after woman, 36, stabbed to death in south London
Flooding in the Philippines

Thousands evacuated after monsoon rains flood Philippines villages

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'He's a liar!': David Lammy's brutal attack on Boris Johnson's time as PM

'He's a liar!': David Lammy's brutal attack on Boris Johnson's time as PM
Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'

Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'
'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the army is on standby in case the country’s food supply crisis worsens.

Military 'not needed now' for 'pingdemic' staff shortages support but 'always on standby'
Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London