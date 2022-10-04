Jeffrey Dahmer's urn on sale for $250,000 following release of Netflix series

Dahmer was an American serial killer and sex offender. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The actual urn of Jeffrey Dahmer is up for sale for $250,000 following the release of a Netflix series on the serial killer's life.

Dahmer was an American serial killer and sex offender who committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991.

He was convicted of 16 murders and sentenced to life in prison in 1992, before being beaten to death by another inmate in 1994.

There has been a peak in interest in his life after the release of the controversial Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which sees Evan Peters in the titular role.

As a result, owners of Dahmer memorabilia have come into the limelight, with Taylor James, who runs Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, Canada, owning both his urn and infamous prison glasses.

Mr James told TMZ he wanted a staggering $150k (£134k) for the specs, which he acquired a couple of years ago.

However, they are not listed online, with those interested being told to reach out to Taylor directly.

Meanwhiile, Dahmer's urn has the whopping price tag of $250k (£234k).

Mr James also owns letters Dahmer received while in prison, school photos, his psychiatric evaluation, cutlery used by him and his bible.

He managed to get hold of the items via a former housekeeper for the serial killer's father, Lionel.

He agreed to sell the collection through his website for a portion of the profit.