Jennifer Lopez reveals reason she and husband Ben Affleck rekindled romance after years apart

The pair speak about their relationship in the new doc. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver and Jenny Medlicott

Jennifer Lopez has revealed the secret to her rekindled romance with husband Ben Affleck.

J.Lo's The Greatest Love Story Never Told hit Prime Video on Tuesday, detailing the production of her latest album, which explores the singer's "twenty year journey to self-love", including her on-off romance with Affleck.

It comes after the pop star released This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, a semi-autobiographical "musical rom-com action sci-fi" in a three-part tribute to her husband.

The film, which coincides with Lopez's album release of the same name, "showcases her journey to love through her own eyes".

In it, Lopez reveals the reason she and husband Affleck rekindled their love - telling the documentary that they are now 'totally different people' and never 'fell out of love' when they originally split in the early 2000s.

The singer's latest project also revealed Affleck is one of her biggest skeptics and is somewhat "uncomfortable" being her muse publicly.

In the documentary, Affleck said he finds their moments together "sacred and special because it's private"

Despite the praise J. Lo has received over the series, she has admitted her husband Affleck is “uncomfortable” being the subject of her work.

Lopez and Affleck discuss their relationship in the new documentary. Picture: Amazon Prime

The singer details the rollercoaster of their relationship in the noughties during the documentary, eventually catching up to the modern day.

She said: “We're totally different people now and we're the same and we have the same love 100 percent. Like I'd never fallen out of love with you. I had to just put it over here.”

She also discusses public discourse around her love life, especially fans who have doubted her marriage to Affleck after already having been married four times.

But she continues: “I have decided to tell my story, or tell my truth, that I have never shared with anybody in the world, the truth about my personal life.”

Despite Affeck’s apprehension about sharing the private aspects of their relationship, the actor tells the documentary why he agreed to take part.

He said: “Jen was really inspired by this experience which is how artists do this work. I know as an artist and a director I definitely do the same thing.

“But things that are private, I'd always felt are sacred and special because in part they're private... So this was something of an adjustment for me.”

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. Picture: Getty

Lopez's producers gushed over the romantic present J. Lo revealed Affleck gifted her during their first Christmas back together, which was a book of every love note and email he’d ever sent her the first time they dated.

He labelled it the “greatest love story never told” - a gift that she said has since become tantamount in influencing her work.

She said: “I wanted to share it with the world. This is about bringing the album to life in a different way.”

Affleck and Lopez initially started dating in 2002 after meeting while filming rom-com Jersey Girl, quickly getting engaged just a year later.

Both actors - who became known as Bennifer - called it quits in 2004, but they have now insisted they never "fell out of love".