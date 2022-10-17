Pound rallies as Jeremy Hunt to make emergency Commons statement in bid to stabilise UK economy

17 October 2022, 07:42 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 08:59

Jeremy Hunt will address the Commons today, days after being appointed by Liz Truss
Jeremy Hunt will address the Commons today, days after being appointed by Liz Truss. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The pound has rallied against the dollar ahead of an emergency statement by new chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who is hoping to clam markets after weeks of turmoil.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Hunt is due set out billions of pounds of savings to stabilise the public finances in an emergency statement on Monday.

In a statement, the Treasury said the Chancellor was fast-tracking the plans - which will be released in full on October 31 - following conversations with the Prime Minister over the weekend.

Sterling rose more than 1% against the dollar, reaching 1.131, when the statement was released before markets opened. There were fears that it would be another tough day for the currency and long-term Government bonds, or gilts.

Yields on gilts fell by about 8% in early trading after the Chancellor’s statements, amid fears the sell-off in gilt markets would carry on with the Bank of England ending its bond-buying programme.

Friday’s U-turn on corporation tax – another humiliating reversal for Liz Truss, whose entire tax-cutting scheme looks dead in the water – did not calm markets sufficiently.

The Treasury said Mr Hunt had also met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office on Sunday night to brief them on the plans.

Read more: Hunt meets Truss at Chequers hours after Chancellor insists PM 'still in charge'

Read more: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to delay the 1p cut to income tax as he admits mini-budget went “too far, too fast”

It comes as Liz Truss' position as Prime Minister appeared in danger over the weekend, with three Tory MPs openly calling for her to quit.

The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.

The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.

Her fate also hangs on the mood of the markets, with all eyes on how they will react on Monday morning.

For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they must lose a confidence vote.

But current Conservative Party rules forbid a confidence ballot for another 11 months - because it says a PM cannot have one in their first year in office - and the next general election is not due until late 2024.

But given the backlash against the PM, there is speculation Tory MPs could bypass the current rules.

Read more: US president says UK economy turmoil was ‘predictable’ and cutting taxes for the rich ‘was a mistake’

Read more: Miriam Margolyes delivers F-word rant at Jeremy Hunt

Alternatively the 1922 Committee executive could be forced to change the party rules to allow a vote if there is enough pressure from MPs.

Even if a confidence vote is not held, mounting criticism from her own party may force Ms Truss to resign anyway.

If enough MPs submitted letters of no confidence to prove Ms Truss could not command her party or pass legislation, her hand would likely be forced.

With the backdrop of rumoured plots and plans to install the defeated Rishi Sunak or Ben Wallace as the new leader, Ms Truss met with her new Chancellor in Chequers to draw up a new budget for October 31.

Mr Hunt, who carried out something of a media blitz on behalf of the Prime Minister over the weekend, insisted that she was still in charge even as he diagnosed the need for a tough package of tax rises and spending cuts in order to steady the UK economy.

Penny Mordaunt also offered the Prime Minister her full support, using a piece in the Telegraph to warn that the UK "needs stability, not a soap opera".

She told colleagues that the "national mission" is clear but said it "needs pragmatism and teamwork".

"It needs us to work with the Prime Minister and her new Chancellor. It needs all of us."

Read more: Truss will survive the next two weeks says new Chancellor Hunt, as he admits some taxes ‘will have to’ go up

Read more: 'It's over': Time 'running out' for Truss as Tories turn on her after humiliating tax u-turn

The presence of Mr Hunt was welcomed by many MPs, but many senior figures admitted it was an open question whether the Prime Minister could still survive the current crisis.

Labour added to that pressure, with Sir Keir Starmer calling on her to appear before the Commons on Monday.

The Labour leader quipped that Ms Truss is now "in office but not in power".

It comes as a new poll, first published in the Guardian, predicted a landslide for Labour and wipe-out for the Tories.

The poll, by Opinium for the Trades Union Congress and using the MRP method to estimate constituency-level results, put Labour on 411 seats compared to the Tories on 137.

In a sign of how divided the party is, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries hit out at her party colleagues.

"I cannot imagine there's one G7 country which thinks we're worthy of a place at the table.

"The removal of one electorally successful PM, the disgraceful plotting to remove another by those who didn't get their way first time round is destabilising our economy and our reputation," she tweeted.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wild boar in France

British woman, 67, shot dead on wild boar hunt in France by man holding rifle backwards

The Crown is under fire over plans to cover Diana's last moments

Fury as Netflix drama The Crown set to show Diana's final moments before Paris car crash

Exclusive
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

Exclusive
Nick Ferrari speaks to Sir Mick Crowley

'I've shed a tear over misconduct report': Met chief Sir Mark Rowley says hundreds of officers should be sacked

Protesters climbed the bridge in the early hours of Monday morning

Rush hour chaos at Dartford Crossing: Hour-long delays after Just Stop Oil protesters scale QE2 bridge

Mark Rowley (main) will respond to the report by Baroness Casey (top right) into the murder of Sarah Everard (bottom right)

Hundreds of serving police officers should be booted out for criminal behaviour, Met boss says

Ramon Sabella (centre) meets the Chilean President

'Cannibal plane crash' survivor claims victims were 'first organ donors'

Exposed wiring and open sewers were found during inspections of illegal schools

Schoolteacher 'sacked for misgendering trans pupil'

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre (centre) and Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell describes Prince Andrew as a 'dear friend' in interview from prison

Paris have brought back lockdown measures to control the third wave

Body of 12-year-old girl found tied up in suitcase in French capital, baffling investigators

Crispin Blunt, Jamie Wallis and Andrew Bridgen have openly called on Liz Truss to resign

First Tory MPs call on Liz Truss to resign as prime minister, claiming 'the game is up'

Police said the main road past Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate will remain closed after a man's body was discovered

Three arrested after man's body found in woods following alleged kidnapping

Just Stop Oil vandalised an Aston Martin dealership on Park Lane

Eco activists Just Stop Oil cover Aston Martin dealership with orange paint in latest London protest

Jeremy Bamber, pictured here in 2002, was jailed for life in 1986 for the murders of five members of his family at White House Farm in Essex

Killer Jeremy Bamber attempting to overturn murder conviction with 'new evidence' submitted

Joe Biden is against the idea of 'trickle-down economics' saying 'it doesn't work'

US president says UK economy turmoil was ‘predictable’ and cutting taxes for the rich ‘was a mistake’

Eleven Russian troops were shot dead. Pictured - Ukrainian troops searching an abandoned Russian stronghold

Eleven Russian soldiers shot dead in attack on training base near Ukraine border

Latest News

See more Latest News

BTS

BTS members ‘will serve in South Korean military’

Flooding in Australia

Australian floods ‘could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes’

Firefighter in Ukraine

Central Kyiv rocked by explosions as Russia continues strikes across Ukraine

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand arts council rejects Shakespeare as ‘imperialism’

Brazil election debate

Da Silva and Bolsonaro clash in first one-on-one Brazilian presidential debate

Prison fire damage

Iran’s Evin Prison fire death toll rises to eight

Composite image of Harrison Ford beside a bread sculpture

US baker creates ‘Pan Solo’ bread sculpture in tribute to Harrison Ford

Ethiopia Tigray Crisis

Call for Tigray ceasefire as fighting raises humanitarian fears

Russia Ukraine

Kremlin blames Ukraine for rocket attack on Donetsk mayor’s office

Paris protest march

Protesters march in Paris to demonstrate against cost-of-living crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction
Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit