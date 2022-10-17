Pound rallies as Jeremy Hunt to make emergency Commons statement in bid to stabilise UK economy

Jeremy Hunt will address the Commons today, days after being appointed by Liz Truss. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The pound has rallied against the dollar ahead of an emergency statement by new chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who is hoping to clam markets after weeks of turmoil.

Jeremy Hunt is due set out billions of pounds of savings to stabilise the public finances in an emergency statement on Monday.

In a statement, the Treasury said the Chancellor was fast-tracking the plans - which will be released in full on October 31 - following conversations with the Prime Minister over the weekend.

Sterling rose more than 1% against the dollar, reaching 1.131, when the statement was released before markets opened. There were fears that it would be another tough day for the currency and long-term Government bonds, or gilts.

Yields on gilts fell by about 8% in early trading after the Chancellor’s statements, amid fears the sell-off in gilt markets would carry on with the Bank of England ending its bond-buying programme.

Friday’s U-turn on corporation tax – another humiliating reversal for Liz Truss, whose entire tax-cutting scheme looks dead in the water – did not calm markets sufficiently.

The Treasury said Mr Hunt had also met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office on Sunday night to brief them on the plans.

It comes as Liz Truss' position as Prime Minister appeared in danger over the weekend, with three Tory MPs openly calling for her to quit.

The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.

The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.

Her fate also hangs on the mood of the markets, with all eyes on how they will react on Monday morning.

For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they must lose a confidence vote.

But current Conservative Party rules forbid a confidence ballot for another 11 months - because it says a PM cannot have one in their first year in office - and the next general election is not due until late 2024.

But given the backlash against the PM, there is speculation Tory MPs could bypass the current rules.

Alternatively the 1922 Committee executive could be forced to change the party rules to allow a vote if there is enough pressure from MPs.

Even if a confidence vote is not held, mounting criticism from her own party may force Ms Truss to resign anyway.

If enough MPs submitted letters of no confidence to prove Ms Truss could not command her party or pass legislation, her hand would likely be forced.

With the backdrop of rumoured plots and plans to install the defeated Rishi Sunak or Ben Wallace as the new leader, Ms Truss met with her new Chancellor in Chequers to draw up a new budget for October 31.

Mr Hunt, who carried out something of a media blitz on behalf of the Prime Minister over the weekend, insisted that she was still in charge even as he diagnosed the need for a tough package of tax rises and spending cuts in order to steady the UK economy.

Penny Mordaunt also offered the Prime Minister her full support, using a piece in the Telegraph to warn that the UK "needs stability, not a soap opera".

She told colleagues that the "national mission" is clear but said it "needs pragmatism and teamwork".

"It needs us to work with the Prime Minister and her new Chancellor. It needs all of us."

The presence of Mr Hunt was welcomed by many MPs, but many senior figures admitted it was an open question whether the Prime Minister could still survive the current crisis.

Labour added to that pressure, with Sir Keir Starmer calling on her to appear before the Commons on Monday.

The Labour leader quipped that Ms Truss is now "in office but not in power".

It comes as a new poll, first published in the Guardian, predicted a landslide for Labour and wipe-out for the Tories.

The poll, by Opinium for the Trades Union Congress and using the MRP method to estimate constituency-level results, put Labour on 411 seats compared to the Tories on 137.

In a sign of how divided the party is, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries hit out at her party colleagues.

"I cannot imagine there's one G7 country which thinks we're worthy of a place at the table.

"The removal of one electorally successful PM, the disgraceful plotting to remove another by those who didn't get their way first time round is destabilising our economy and our reputation," she tweeted.