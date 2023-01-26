Jeremy Hunt vows to use 'British genius' to tackle 'declinism', with Tories still plagued by Nadhim Zahawi tax row

Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Jeremy Hunt will promise to haul the UK into "long-term prosperity' using "British genius and British hard work", as he vowed to combat the "declinism" in the current political climate.

The Chancellor will set out a plan for economic growth on Wednesday where he pledges to make the UK "the world's next Silicon Valley", and claims the UK will "play a leading role in Europe and across the world".

Mr Hunt is expected to say: "Our plan for the years that follow is long term prosperity based on British genius and British hard work. “[And] world-beating enterprises to make Britain the world’s next Silicon Valley.”

The Conservatives are trailing Labour in the polls by a wide margin, with inflation and the cost of living crisis key factors influencing people's political leanings.

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

But the elections may still be nearly two years away, and Mr Hunt will say that people should not be pessimistic about the country's prospects.

“Declinism about Britain was wrong in the past - and it is wrong today," he is expected to say in his speech. “Some of the gloom is based on statistics that do not reflect the whole picture.

“Like every G7 country, our growth was slower in the years after the financial crisis than the years before it. But since 2010, the UK has grown faster than France, Japan and Italy. Since the Brexit referendum, we have grown at about the same rate as Germany.

“If we look further ahead, the case for declinism becomes weaker still. The UK is poised to play a leading role in Europe and across the world in the growth sectors which will define this century.”

Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak. Picture: Downing Street

But Mr Hunt warned that the government must maintain its "disciplined approach" to the public finances if it is to get inflation under control.

Mr Hunt is facing calls from some Tory MPs to cut taxes in his Budget in March in a bid to kick-start growth in the flagging UK economy.

At a Cabinet away day at Chequers, Rishi Sunak and the Chancellor both emphasised inflation was only predicted to fall because of the "tough decisions" taken in the autumn statement to stabilise the economy.

"The Chancellor said it would be necessary to retain this disciplined approach in order to reduce inflation, because it is the greatest driver of the cost of living," according to a No 10 readout of the meeting.

The gathering, which also included a meeting of "political Cabinet" - without civil servants present - was largely overshadowed by the continuing row over Tory Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs.

The Liberal Democrats accused ministers of trying to evade scrutiny as the country grappled with a series of crises.

"While Rishi Sunak and his scandal-hit ministers hold a 'hideaway' day at Chequers, the rest of the country is suffering from this endless Conservative chaos," said Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper.

"The NHS is in crisis and people are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, but Conservative ministers are too busy fighting to save their own careers.

"Sunak's promise to govern with integrity now lies in tatters. He can't even tackle the multiple crises facing his Cabinet, let alone the huge challenges facing the country."