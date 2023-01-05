Jeremy Renner's 'chest collapsed' in snow plough accident as he lost huge amounts of blood, emergency call reveals

Jeremy Renner suffered massive injuries in the incident. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Jeremy Renner's chest was caved in by a snow plough when it ran him over in a horror accident, audio from a call to emergency services has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Marvel star lost a huge amount of blood from his injuries as he was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after the incident on New Year's Day, which is believed to have taken place as he tried to get a family member's car free from a snowdrift.

Mr Renner, 51, stepped off the snow plough to speak to the person he was helping, before the vehicle rolled on top of him as he desperately tried to climb back on top.

The shocking call to 911 that followed revealed that the right side of Mr Renner's torso and upper chest were "completely crushed" and that the actor was having "extreme difficulty" breathing.

Jeremy Renner was injured in an accident while clearing snow. Picture: Instagram

Mr Renner underwent surgery for chest and orthopaedic injuries in the accident, with medics saying he was in a critical but stable condition earlier this week.

His Lake Tahoe home is in a remote area and he had previously posted a photo of a car completely covered in thick snow.

Mr Renner later thanked fans for their support after posting a photo of himself from his hospital bed.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he said on Instagram.

"I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed. Picture: Instagram

His family had already thanked fans, the police and the fire services, while his publicist said they had also praised the "incredible" doctors and nurses taking care of him.

Mr Renner has been nominate for an Oscar twice, including for his starring role in Iraq War film The Hurt Locker and for heist movie The Town.

He went on to appear as Hawkeye in The Avengers, later appearing in various Marvel films and securing his own series.