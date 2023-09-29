Teenage girl killed in M53 bus crash named as 15-year-old Jessica Baker

By Will Taylor

The 15-year-old girl who died after a school bus overturned in a horror smash on the M53 has been named as Jessica Baker.

The bus driver also died in the crash and a 14-year-old boy is in hospital after suffering life-changing injuries.

Children were taken to the Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park Hospitals, police said.

A total of 58 people, including the driver, were on the school bus involved in a crash on the M53 motorway in Merseyside.

"Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today," a police statement said as her family released a statement.

"Jessica's family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time and any updates from them will be issued via the Merseyside Police news office as appropriate."

Merseyside Police's Local Policing Superintendent Sabi Kaur said: "This was a truly horrific incident and the impact on this will have been felt far and wide not only in Wirral but across Merseyside.

"Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the girl and the bus driver as well as with those who have been impacted by this incident and we will do everything we can to support them in the coming days and weeks.

"We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they have captured something significant to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"We would also ask the public to avoid speculating on the incident or posting information or images which could be distressing for the families and those involved."

The crash involved children from Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School for girls, according to the local councillor for Upton By Chester, Sherin Akhtar.

The force said 39 people have been discharged needing no further treatment and another 13 suffered minor injuries and have been released.

A "major incident" was declared by hospitals following the collision but the situation has since "de-escalated".

Witnesses said children were escaping from the back window and were stood on the M53 hard shoulder after the bus crashed.

Two people died in the crash. Picture: Alamy

Scene on the M53 this morning. Picture: Global

Firefighters helped passengers exit the bus, with Mark Thomas, area manager of Merseyside Fire and Rescue service, saying: "Firefighters worked with emergency services colleagues at scene to stabilise the vehicle. We ensured the scene was safe, and we assisted casualties exiting the bus.

"Working jointly with our police and ambulance colleagues, shortly after we were able to assist the casualties onto a second coach to receive care away from the scene.

"Our operations are currently scaling down, and currently we stay at the scene, in attendance, to preserve the scene with Merseyside Police whilst an investigation is conducted.

"The thoughts of everyone at Merseyside Police Fire and Rescue Service are with the friends, the colleagues, and the families of all of those involved in this terrible incident."

Emergency services convoy leads coach of survivors off M53 after horror school bus crash

Around 10 police vehicles, four fire engines and five ambulances raced to the area in Merseyside just after 8am. North West Air Ambulance Services also scrambled to the scene, where part of the motorway was closed entirely.

A situation involving one of our school buses on the highway earlier today has come to our attention.



If you need to talk or seek guidance, please reach out to our teaching and pastoral teams. pic.twitter.com/FE2jJxA4hn — Calday Grange Grammar School (@CaldayGrammar) September 29, 2023

A spokesman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue confirmed their attendance and said there were casualties.

Calday Grammar School in the Wirral has tweeted: "A situation involving one of our school buses on the highway earlier today has come to our attention.

"If you need to talk or seek guidance, please reach out to our teaching and pastoral teams."

Councillor for Upton by Chester Sherin Akhtar posted a statement on Facebook which reads: "I can confirm and am aware of an accident on the M53 this morning going towards the Wirral/ Birkenhead.

"It involves a Carvers coach (W3) travelling to Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar school for girls.

"Whilst this is a live situation, I would like to assure residents that I am working on their behalf and offer support and will endeavour to update, as soon as possible.

"I am aware that children are being taken to Arrowe Park as precautionary."

A witness who tweeted a photo showing a bus lying on its side wrote: "Crash on the M53 towards Liverpool just after J5. Coach on the side with school kids escaping for the back window.

"Hope all the kids got out ok."

Another said: "Drove past that was awful to see all the kids standing on the hard shoulder."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the tragic accident on the Wirral this morning. Unimaginably sad news."