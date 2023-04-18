Jesy Nelson opens up about 'body issues' and admits she hasn't spoken to Little Mix bandmates for two years

Jesy Nelson reveals she has not spoken to any of her former bandmates for two years. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Asher McShane

Jesy Nelson has opened up about her mental health battles while she was in Little Mix and revealed she hasn’t spoken to other members of the band for two years.

Jesy has admitted she was never prepared for the job as she was “just a barmaid” and that she battled with “body issues” during her time with the band - currently 'on hiatus' as the rest of the girls, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, work on solo projects.

Jesy told the Sun: “For me my mental health issues were an ongoing thing while I was in Little Mix. I was struggling with my body issues, I was constantly being trolled and I really, really struggled.

“I was in it for nearly 10 years. I think I was never prepared for what was to come. I didn’t have social media or any of that. I was just a barmaid working in Dagenham.

“I needed support and help to overcome that, and there wasn’t the time while I was in the band. I don’t have any regrets because I had to do what was right for me and I will always cherish the memories I had in Little Mix.

“Your mental health is the most important thing and you only live once so sometimes you have to stop and look after yourself.”

“So no, we haven’t talked since then. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting.”

Jesy, 31, released her latest solo single Bad Thing on Friday and will release her debut solo album as an independent artist after splitting from her label Polydor last year due to ‘creative differences’.

In the song Jesy recalls a romance with an ex, and being ‘love blind’.

She explains: “I’ve been blown away by the response to the video and the song, I really wanted to reach out to as many people as possible who are experiencing domestic violence.

“I feel like it's not really my place to say who the video is based on, but I can say that it's about a lot of women in my life who have suffered from abusive relationships.

"And that's why it felt so right for me to make this song and make this music video because I've had to witness it first hand and it is horrendous. “