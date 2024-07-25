Breaking News

‘History is in your hands’: Joe Biden admits ‘it’s time for younger voices’ in historic Oval Office address

Kamala Harris will replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden has admitted it's 'time for younger voices' as he addressed Americans for the first time since pulling out of the US presidential race.

Mr Biden, 81, started his Oval Office address by saying the Presidency is ‘not about me’ as he reiterated his decision not to stand in November's election.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more. It’s been the honour of my life to serve this country as President,” he said.

Explaining his decision, Mr Biden added: "Nothing, nothing can come in the way of democracy, that includes personal ambition.

"So I decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation."

President Biden Delivers Address From The White House On Ending His Campaign. Picture: Getty

US President Joe Biden speaks during an address to the nation. Picture: Getty

In his address, Mr Biden warned the United States had reached an ‘inflection point’, arguing November’s election was a choice between ‘moving forward or moving backward’.

Mr Biden said "the decision we make now will determine the fate of the nation".

"We have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, unity and division," he continued.

The US President, who announced he would not stand in the election on Sunday, also said he believed his success ‘merited a second term’.

He reeled off what he considers some of his biggest achievements, which including appointing the first black Supreme Court Justice.

But he now believes it is time for ‘new voices’. “Yes, younger voices,” Mr Biden told Americans.

Mr Biden also made it clear that he would spend the next six months continuing to work on his agenda.

This includes Supreme Court reform, which Mr Biden said was "critical to our democracy".

Concluding his speech, Mr Biden gave a call to action: "Here, Kings do not rule, the people do.

"History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The power of America lies in your hands," he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday, Kamala Harris vowed to take on Donald Trumps ‘extremist’ agenda as she spoke at her first campaign rally as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Ms Harris, who has the support of enough delegates to run against Mr Trump in November, started her speech by paying tribute to Joe Biden and his ‘unmatched’ legacy.

But the Vice President quickly moved onto Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, pointing out his scandals involving fraud and sexual assault.

“I know Trump’s type,” Ms Harris added.

In tonight's address, Mr Biden praised his Vice President, labelling her “experienced, tough and capable”.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve this country for 50 years of my life,” he concluded.

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Charlotte, North Carolina. Picture: Getty

Earlier today, Mr Trump told the crowd at a rally in North Carolina that he would 'no longer be nice', despite initially calling for unity following an assassination attempt.

He repeatedly attacked 'Crooked Joe Biden' and labelled Ms Harris a "liar" and a "left-wing lunatic".