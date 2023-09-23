Biden plans to give Ukraine advanced long-range missiles in major boost to counter-offensive

Joe Biden plans to give Ukraine advanced long-range missiles. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Ukraine will be given advanced long-range missiles by US President Joe Biden, US media has reported.

American officials familiar with the way have claimed Kyiv will be sent ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 190 miles (300km).

It is hoped this will allow Ukraine to penetrate Russian targets behind the front line.

It comes after one Ukrainian missile hit the HQ of Russia's Black Sea fleet in Crimea on Friday.

Large clouds of smoke were seen billowing from the harbour of the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014 and has held ever since.

Ukraine later claimed responsibility for the strike.

A Russian pro-war blogger said that the missiles were British.

Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev did not give any details, but said that emergency services had been sent to the site.One member of the Russian military died during the strike, the Kremlin said.

Russian anti-missile guns shot down five missiles earlier.

Razvozhayev told Sevastopol residents: "Another attack is possible. Please do not travel to the city centre. Don't leave buildings.