Joe Jonas files for divorce from Game of Thrones star wife Sophie Turner

Pop star Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from his Game of Thrones star wife Sophie Turner. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Pop star Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from his Game of Thrones star wife Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jonas, of the pop group the Jonas Brothers, said the couple's marriage was "irretrievably broken" in a divorce filing.

Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, share two daughters aged three and one. Jonas wants to share custody of the children with his wife.

"It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility," his lawyer says in the filing to a Miami court.

Jonas "respectfully requests" that he and Turner "establish a parenting plan" and a "timesharing schedule", Mail Online reported.

Read more: 'He is no longer welcome': Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori banned by Venice boat company for ‘lewd’ behaviour

Read more: Kevin Costner wins child support battle against Christine Baumgartner as he's ordered to pay slashed sum of $63,000

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Alamy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Alamy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Alamy

Showbiz outlet TMZ reported that the couple have been having problems over the past six month at least.

Jonas likes to stay at home while his younger wife enjoys going out and partying, according to TMZ. "They have very different lifestyles," a source said.

Jonas and Turner signed a pre-nuptial agreement when they got married in 2019, although the details were not revealed in the divorce filing.

But he has no plans to request child support payments from Turner, who played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Alamy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Alamy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Alamy

"Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor children and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children," the filing said.

The couple first met in 2016 and got engaged in 2017, before their marriage in 2019.

The relationship appeared to be fine as early as January this year, with Jonas paying tribute to Turner as his "partner in crime".

Turner joined the Jonas Brothers and their wives as the band were inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Jonas described his wife as "my partner in crime", telling fans at the ceremony in Los Angeles: "You keep me motivated and inspired every day.

"I strive to be as cool as you - have you got any plans later?" he said, prompting laughter from the audience.