Kevin Costner wins child support battle against Christine Baumgartner as he's ordered to pay slashed sum of $63,000

The judge sided with Kevin Costner following the hearing. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Kevin Costner must pay his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner less than half of what she asked for in child support after a divorce judge ruled in his favour.

The Yellowstone actor, 68, was ordered to pay his estranged wife $63,000 (£50,000) in monthly payments for child support.

Prior to the hearing Ms Baumgartner, 49, was receiving $129,000 from her soon-to-be ex-husband.

He was ordered to temporarily pay the higher sum before the final amount had been settled in the hearing.

However, during the conclusion of Friday’s hearing, the judge sided with Mr Costner as he said he could cut the payments to his wife in half.

The actor said in his deposition two weeks ago that he wants to pay Ms Baumgartner no more than $60,000 monthly payments, as he put his living expenses at $240,000 a month.

Ms Baumgartner and Mr Costner announced their plans for divorce earlier this year after 19 years together.

The pair attended a two-day hearing to settle custody arrangements for their children on Thursday and Friday in Santa Barbara, California. They share three children aged 12, 14 and 15.

The pair announced their plans to divorce in May. Picture: Getty

An opening statement at the hearing said Ms Baumgartner was asking for around $160,000 a month from the Yellowstone actor in child support payments, according to People.

But Ms Baumgartner was choked back by tears at the stand on Thursday as she claimed her new home does not provide a "comparable lifestyle" for her children, according to the Daily Mail.

It came after she was ordered by a judge earlier this summer to vacate the couple’s $145m mansion by the end of July.

Mr Costner’s legal team was attempting to prove that his former partner’s new property was “comparable” to their old lifestyle and therefore that she did not need a monthly payment of $161,592.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage," a statement read announcing their divorce earlier this year.