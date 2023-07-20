Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara to divorce amid reports of ‘differences’ on having kids – but $100m prenup stands

20 July 2023, 14:37 | Updated: 20 July 2023, 14:41

The pair announced their split after seven years together earlier this week.
By Jenny Medlicott

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are officially separating amid reports the pair couldn’t resolve their different opinions on having children.

The couple shocked fans after they announced their split on Monday after seven years together.

In a statement, the couple said they had “made the difficult decision to divorce” but still “love and care for one another.”

The Magic Mike actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by the DailyMail.

These differences are said to be related to a split in opinion on having children, as according to TMZ, the 46-year-old wanted kids. While Vergara, already a mother to one from a previous relationship, does not.

Manganiello and Vergara signed a $100m prenup ahead of their 2015 wedding, which protects each person’s assets when enterting marriage. And Vergara has no intention of contesting the contract, according to a source from TMZ.

Vergara’s wealth is comparatively greater than husband Manganiello, as her net worth sits at around $180m, while Manganiello’s is $40m.

The pair announced their plans to divorce on Monday.
Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who has represented the likes of Kim Kardashian and Johnny Depp, is working with the 46-year-old.

It remains unknown who will get the profits from the million dollar mansion the pair snapped up ahead of their wedding in 2015, listed on the market at $18m just two months ahead of their split.

With 11,000 square feet, a full-sized gym with a sauna, a 10-seat movie theatre and 3,000 bottle wine cellar, and situated in Beverly Park, the home is something to be stunned by.

Vergara has previously entered the public spotlight after her 2014 split from ex-fianceé Nick Loeb, when he took the actress to court over her desire to destroy their frozen embryos which they created during their three years together by invitro fertilisation.

Her ex claimed the actress was more interested in “fame” than starting a family when they finally decided to split, but the fate of the embryos they created caused years of public attention.

Loeb alleged he was pro-life, but was first to drop the first court case he made against her when it emerged that two of his previous friends had gotten abortions after he got them pregnant.

He started a number of other court cases against Vergara, but the courts ultimately ruled in her favour.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have separated after seven years.
Following the news of Manganiello and Vergara’s split, a source close to the couple said that Joe “thought Sofia was the one” but he is “not looking back”.

“Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it,” they said.

While another source told the DailyMail of their split: “Bit by bit, they stopped wanting to be together and stopped hanging out because something so little would often trigger an attitude that would bug them, just their attitudes on everything were completely different and something like that is extremely draining for a relationship and they got to the point where it would be a good day and one thing would be said or done and they would just get upset with each other.

“It added up to where now it is easier and more relaxing not being together. When people say they will be friendly, they will, but the romance part of things is over. They grew a part from something that could have been really good.”

