'He's going to have a blast': Joe Westerman's coach backs disgraced alleyway sex rugby star to play

17 February 2023, 11:48 | Updated: 17 February 2023, 11:57

Joe Westerman can play at the weekend
Joe Westerman can play at the weekend. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

Rugby ace Joe Westerman's coach has backed the shamed star, saying he could play at the weekend despite being caught cheating on his wife in an alley.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Castleford Tigers player was seen performing a sex act on a woman who was reportedly a friend's partner near a Greggs Pontefract last weekend.

The 33-year-old loose forward was caught with his penis out in the footage the passerby asks "can I have a go?"

His wife Lauren, also 33, has kicked him out of their West Yorkshire home, while Westerman apologised and said he was working on his "decision-making around alcohol".

But he's been backed by his coach Lee Radford, who said: "Oh, he's mental."

Joe Westerman's wife vows 'marriage is over for good' after video of him performing sex act 'on friend's partner'

He told the press conference before their season opening game against Hull: "He's available to play and if he's selected I'm sure he's going to have a blast at the KC Stadium.

"He's definitely up for playing."

He added: "He's alright, he's Joe. He's been himself.

Westerman apologised for the video
Westerman apologised for the video. Picture: Alamy

"Monday knocked us about a bit but since then he's trained well and put his best foot forward for selection.

"He's one of a number of players who have had a good pre-season.

"I'm sure Joe will be as motivated as anybody else on the field on Sunday if he is to participate. Throughout his career he's driven a rocky road.

Read more: Woman filmed performing sex act with Joe Westerman has been sacked, rugby star's wife says

"He's had some other setbacks off the field but he's always responded in a good manner and mentally he's a tough fella."

Radford's reaction was in sharp contrast with Lauren's - who told The Sun she felt "physically sick". She said on Twitter: "Can I make this VERY clear that this is NOT me!!!!!!"

Radford said his player is "mental"
Radford said his player is "mental". Picture: Alamy

She added: "And we have three children, one of whom is almost 15, and she doesn't need to see things like this all over social media!"

Westerman apologised to his family, friends, and his club for the clip.

"I'd like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol," he said.

Lauren has claimed the woman in the video has been sacked.

