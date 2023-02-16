'I'll never get it out of my mind': Joe Westerman's wife says video of him doing sex act on friend's partner 'destroyed' family

16 February 2023, 05:33

Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife
Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

The wife of rugby league star Joe Westerman has said the 'sick' video of her husband performing a sex act on another woman in a dark alleyway has destroyed their family.

The rugby league ace has since been dumped by his wife and enraged his daughter after performing a sex act with his friend's partner.

Westerman, the 33-year-old Castleford Tigers loose forward, was caught romping in the alleyway in footage shared online.

In the footage, he is caught with his penis out as he performs the sex act on the woman, while a passer-by asks "can I have a go?" as the shocked player looks up. It came after a 15-hour drinking binge.

Read more: Joe Westerman's wife vows 'marriage is over for good' after video of him performing sex act 'on friend's partner'

His wife Lauren, 33, who married Westerman in 2014, was sent the footage before it was posted online.

She said that Westerman has sent her many text messages trying to repair their relationship, but that she would not take him back.

"I’ve relived that footage over and over again," she told the Sun. "It’s something I’ll never be able to get out of my mind no matter how hard I try.

"There are absolutely no excuses for what he’s done, not just to me but to our children and wider family.

"Everything between us was fine, he FaceTimed me at 4pm on Saturday while he was out and then texted at 2.30am to say he couldn’t get in because he didn’t have his house keys.

“I was staying overnight at my mum’s house and he texted the next morning to say how rough he felt, but that was it.

“There was no inkling of what was to come.”

Westerman warned his wife the next day that the video had been posted on social media.

Lauren Westerman has said her marriage with Joe is over 'for good'
Lauren Westerman has said her marriage with Joe is over 'for good'. Picture: Twitter

Viewers initially thought it was her, but she took to Twitter to distance herself from the clip.

She said: "Can I make this VERY clear that this is NOT me!!!!!! We have three children, one of whom is almost 15, and she doesn't need to see things like this all over social media!"

She told the newspaper: "I went on to Twitter and saw it had been deleted and deleted loads of times and then about half an hour later it was post[ed].

“I just felt physically sick. My next thought was for my 14-year-old daughter and whether I could get to her before she saw it. But it was too late.

"She kept being added to these Snapchat groups from school and being sent the video. She left the groups but kept being added to more and it was sent to her again and again and again.

“Our nine-year-old was also sent a screenshot of the video in messages.

“That’s their dad and I feel so sorry for them that they’ve had to see something like that.

"Truth is, he only told me because it was on social media," she said.

"But I’m glad it was found because the thought of kissing him after that just makes me feel sick."

Read More: Rugby ace Joe Westerman kicked out by wife after video of him performing sex act 'on friend's partner' in alley

Read more: Paris wasn't ready to host Champions League final, organiser says, after report clears Liverpool fans of wrongdoing in crush

Westerman has been fined by his club and ordered him to carry out community service educating young people about the effects of alcohol.

Rugby player Joe Westerman
Rugby player Joe Westerman. Picture: Getty

"I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol," he said in a statement.

A source claimed Westerman will not play in his club's first Super League clash of the new season against Hull.

"He's effectively been suspended. The video is horrific," they said.

Ms Westerman added that she had thought their marriage "was forever.

“We’ve had our ups and downs but always managed to find our way back together," she said.

"This is just incredibly sad. I feel heartbroken, angry, sad and disappointed.

“He’s laid waste to everything. I haven’t been able to sleep because of it. But there is no way back.“I want us to get on eventually and have a really good co- parenting life.

“I want the kids to want to see their dad. I want him now to use this to turn his life around, do counselling or whatever he is doing through the club, stop drinking and be a good dad.

“That is all I want and I’d like to think that this time next year he will be an advocate for not drinking.

“For some people, drinking is the devil.”

She went on: “I’ve got no choice but to be strong now.“I could sit and cry in a ball, let the kids see me and they’d dislike their daddy even more.“That’s not what I want at all.”

Discussing the married woman having the sex act performed on her in the video, Ms Westerman said: “It’s the ­children I feel for. Our children and her children.

“She’ll never live it down. She’s lost her job and there are memes of her sweeping the internet. Her children are going to see that.“I don’t know if our children will ever forgive their dad. There will be no more family dinners, no family days out.

“It’s all gone. The kids won’t be able to see him play again because of the chants he will now inspire. I just hope in time they can forget it.”

