Incest fiend Josef Fritzl who fathered seven children with daughter 'wants to see family again' and aims to live to 130

Josef Fritzl wants to see his family again. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Josef Fritzl, who imprisoned his daughter and fathered seven children with her, still harbours dreams of spending time with his family again.

Speaking from prison, the Austrian predator said he dreams of being free once more and wants to live to 130.

Monster Fritzl shocked the world after it was revealed he had lured his daughter Elisabeth into his cellar in 1989 and kept her locked up there for 24 years, raping her several times a week, with the abuse resulting in the birth of seven children.

He and his wife brought up three of the children, three were left in the cellar with Elisabeth, and one died.

He was discovered after being forced to take one of the children to hospital, and was arrested in 2008. He pleaded guilty to murder by negligence of the dead child, enslavement, incest, rape, coercion and false imprisonment, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Josef Fritzl was imprisoned in 2009. Picture: Getty

Fritzl told the Sun: "I definitely believe that I am going to see them again one day."

He added: "Everyday I start with a coffee. I have to have this to wake up properly, then this is quickly followed by a cup of hot cocoa.

"After this I have tea, and eat three eggs, a piece of toast with ham, and also a sausage and cheese spread, and I make sure to take vitamin C tablets, and magnesium and zinc."

Fritzl, who is thought to be suffering from dementia, added: "I also drink lots of water throughout the day. I recently read that it has been scientifically proven that human beings can actually live to 150 if they eat well and exercise.

The hidden basement where he kept his daughter and the children. Picture: Getty

"So I want to live to 130 - that’s my plan."

Fritzl - who now has to use a trolley to walk - wrote in a letter seen by Viennese newspaper Heute: "I do understand people who want me to die in jail.

"But I want to experience freedom one day. I've never been afraid of dying."

Fritzl reportedly avoids walking in the jail yard "because there are a few prisoners just waiting to be able to beat me up."

Meanwhile in a new book he is writing, Fritzl said he was a “good person” and receives hundreds of letters from fans.

News outlets in Germany and Austria have reported he is writing a book in which he describes himself as a ‘responsible family man’ and says he receives hundreds of letters from fans.

In the book, written by Fritzl with the help of a lawyer, he claims he has fathered illegitimate children overseas.

The book is titled The Abysses of Josef F or Die Abgruende des Josef F.One passage states: “In reality, I’m a good person.” He also says in the book that he doesn’t understand why his wife Rosmarie broke off contact with him.

The book says Fritzl has befriended a prostitute murderer in jail who makes him regular meals but he “can’t eat too much because I don’t want to get fat.”