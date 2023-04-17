Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann's fundraiser pulls in nearly £1,000 despite negative DNA test result

Julia Wendell(l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r) has received nearly €1000 in donations in a bid to get 'back on her feet' after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (bottom r). Picture: social media/alamy

By StephenRigley

The woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been given nearly £1,000 in donations as she bids to 'return to a somewhat normal life.'

Julia Wendell sparked a worldwide storm after claiming she was Madeleine McCann but is now back in Poland after travelling to America with private investigator/celebrity medium Dr Fia Johansson.

Dr Johansson was granted power of attorney over Julia but she returned to her father after a DNA test showed she was not the missing girl.

Last week she launched fundraiser on GoGetFunding to help her reintegrate into her old life, claiming she was "coerced" into going to America.

She wrote: "Over the last few weeks, I was coerced into going to the USA, in return isolating me from everything around me. Whilst over there, went through a tough time which in turn resulted in me being even more isolated and distrusting of others.

"Now I’m at home in Poland and trying to return to a somewhat normal life with my boyfriend and my lovely cat Monte. I need to get back on my feet."

Julia added she would need the support of "lawyers and professionals" to recuperate from the events of the last several weeks.

"Now I'm at home in Poland and trying to return to a somewhat normal life with my boyfriend and my lovely cat Monte," she added. "I need to get back on my feet."Julia added she would need the support of "lawyers and professionals" to recuperate from the events of the last several weeks.

Julia Wendell. Picture: social media

So far she has raised €917 from 28 donors.

One donor who gave her €10 wrote: "I’m so proud of you Julia your so brave ignore the haters you are an inspiration to others who have gone through the some , we will support you all the way, and you deserve to be heard and find out your true identity love you loads."

Anita Vermass, who donated €10, said:"Girl it’s not much but I hope u get back on your feet. U deserve the hulp u need and deserve to know where u come from and what your past is! Big hug from Anita,Chris and our son Loghann (Loghann loves u when he see u he always scream JULLIEEEE) there people who u can talk with girl. Don’t let your head down."

Julia Wendell with Dr Fia Johansson. Picture: social media

Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

Julia is planning to take a fresh DNA test after the original proved she was from a mostly Polish descent and could not have been Madeleine.

Last week Julia apologised to Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann for causing them "sadness" as a result of her claims.

Julia sparked a worldwide storm after claiming she was Madeleine. Her original Instagram account iammadeleinemccan had more than one million followers before it was deactivated.

She said she had few memories from her childhood and pointed to a defect in her eye similar to the one Madeleine was known to have to back up her claims.

In recent posts, she insisted: "I have to say I never said I am Madeleine. I always said that I believe I could be Madeleine."

Private investigator and celebrity medium Dr Johansson took her to California after she received death threats in Poland. She was given power of attorney over the 21-year-old and appeared alongside her on US talk show Dr Phil.

After the DNA test proved she was not Madeleine, Julia returned to Poland and has said that Dr Fia Johansson was "trying to scare" her adding that she’s no longer sure whether the “medium” ever wanted to help at all.

"When I first met Fia for the first time I thought she wanted to help me,” she said. "Now I know she wants only new followers, new clients."

In her latest video she added that she thought Dr Johansson started to make false allegations about her because she is angry that Julia returned to Poland, jeopardising chances to work with production companies with Julia's story.

Dr Johansson has said that Julia is probably shook by the reality that she is not Madeleine.

Madeleine vanished on a family holiday to Portugal in 2007 aged three.

Scotland Yard cops investigating what happened are set to be given another £300,000 to keep the case going.