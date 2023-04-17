Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann's fundraiser pulls in nearly £1,000 despite negative DNA test result

17 April 2023, 14:31

Julia Wendell(l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r) has received nearly €1000 in donations in a bid to get 'back on her feet' after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (bottom r)
Julia Wendell(l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r) has received nearly €1000 in donations in a bid to get 'back on her feet' after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (bottom r). Picture: social media/alamy

By StephenRigley

The woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been given nearly £1,000 in donations as she bids to 'return to a somewhat normal life.'

Julia Wendell sparked a worldwide storm after claiming she was Madeleine McCann but is now back in Poland after travelling to America with private investigator/celebrity medium Dr Fia Johansson.

Dr Johansson was granted power of attorney over Julia but she returned to her father after a DNA test showed she was not the missing girl.

Last week she launched fundraiser on GoGetFunding to help her reintegrate into her old life, claiming she was "coerced" into going to America.

She wrote: "Over the last few weeks, I was coerced into going to the USA, in return isolating me from everything around me. Whilst over there, went through a tough time which in turn resulted in me being even more isolated and distrusting of others.

"Now I’m at home in Poland and trying to return to a somewhat normal life with my boyfriend and my lovely cat Monte. I need to get back on my feet."

Julia added she would need the support of "lawyers and professionals" to recuperate from the events of the last several weeks.

"Over the last few weeks, I was coerced into going to the USA, in return isolating me from everything around me. Whilst over there, went through a tough time which in turn resulted in me being even more isolated and distrusting of others," she wrote on the fundraising page.

"Now I’m at home in Poland and trying to return to a somewhat normal life with my boyfriend and my lovely cat Monte," she added. "I need to get back on my feet."Julia added she would need the support of "lawyers and professionals" to recuperate from the events of the last several weeks.

Julia Wendell
Julia Wendell. Picture: social media

Read More: Woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann to take new DNA test after first showed she wasn't missing girl

Read More: Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann hits back at critics in foul-mouthed rant

So far she has raised €917 from 28 donors.

One donor who gave her €10 wrote: "I’m so proud of you Julia your so brave ignore the haters you are an inspiration to others who have gone through the some , we will support you all the way, and you deserve to be heard and find out your true identity love you loads."

Anita Vermass, who donated €10, said:"Girl it’s not much but I hope u get back on your feet. U deserve the hulp u need and deserve to know where u come from and what your past is! Big hug from Anita,Chris and our son Loghann (Loghann loves u when he see u he always scream JULLIEEEE) there people who u can talk with girl. Don’t let your head down."

Julia Wendell with Dr Fia Johansson
Julia Wendell with Dr Fia Johansson. Picture: social media
Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann apologises to girl's parents for causing them 'sadness'

Read More: Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann launches fundraising drive after DNA tests proved she was not missing girl

Julia is planning to take a fresh DNA test after the original proved she was from a mostly Polish descent and could not have been Madeleine.

Last week Julia apologised to Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann for causing them "sadness" as a result of her claims.

Julia sparked a worldwide storm after claiming she was Madeleine. Her original Instagram account iammadeleinemccan had more than one million followers before it was deactivated.

She said she had few memories from her childhood and pointed to a defect in her eye similar to the one Madeleine was known to have to back up her claims.

In recent posts, she insisted: "I have to say I never said I am Madeleine. I always said that I believe I could be Madeleine."

Private investigator and celebrity medium Dr Johansson took her to California after she received death threats in Poland. She was given power of attorney over the 21-year-old and appeared alongside her on US talk show Dr Phil.

After the DNA test proved she was not Madeleine, Julia returned to Poland and has said that Dr Fia Johansson was "trying to scare" her adding that she’s no longer sure whether the “medium” ever wanted to help at all.

"When I first met Fia for the first time I thought she wanted to help me,” she said. "Now I know she wants only new followers, new clients."

In her latest video she added that she thought Dr Johansson started to make false allegations about her because she is angry that Julia returned to Poland, jeopardising chances to work with production companies with Julia's story.

Dr Johansson has said that Julia is probably shook by the reality that she is not Madeleine.

Madeleine vanished on a family holiday to Portugal in 2007 aged three.

Scotland Yard cops investigating what happened are set to be given another £300,000 to keep the case going.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Stranix bravely tackled Stewart as he tried to rob the shop

Moment brave shop worker drops his mop and single-handedly tackles gun-wielding robber forcing him to flee

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai working on ‘most personal book yet’

An Italian coast guard ship brings some 300 migrants in to Catania, Sicily

Italy pushes on with migrants crackdown as hundreds land in Sicily after rescue

Breaking
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said they will attempt to relaunch the rocket in a few days time

Launch of world's biggest rocket Starship by SpaceX postponed with minutes to go

Costa coffee charges an additional 10p for drinks in all of its hospital branches.

Costa Coffee criticised for adding ‘hospital tax’ to drinks in NHS outlets

Boxes of cocaine floating in the sea off Sicily

Italian police net two tons of cocaine found floating in sea

Exclusive
Coronation rehearsal (LBC)

'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall

Baaba Maal

Senegal musician Baaba Maal named UN ambassador on desertification

Tough Mudder branded a 'disgrace' by MP David Lammy as event destroys London Park

Tough Mudder branded a 'disgrace' by MP David Lammy as event destroys sections of London park

stock image

Police sergeant charged with raping woman three times while on duty

Breaking
Rishi Sunak pictured after delivering his speech on plans to improve maths education

Rishi Sunak under investigation by parliamentary standards commissioner over possible failure to declare an interest

Rescuers help a survivor

Three killed as freak storm in Thailand capsizes fishing boats

David Francis died after being hit with a stolen Audi

Fitness-lover dubbed 'Litherland Running Man' named as victim of horror crash with stolen Audi

Phillip Schofield thanks viewers for ‘kind messages and support’ on telly return after paedophile brother is jailed for sexual abuse

Phillip Schofield thanks viewers for ‘kind messages' on telly return after paedophile brother is convicted of sexual abuse
Vladimir Kara-Murza

Russian opposition activist jailed for 25 years

Vladimir Kara-Murza has been jailed for 25 years

Putin opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in jail in Russia for treason

Latest News

See more Latest News

France Forest Fire

Firefighters tackle France’s first major forest blaze of 2023

Slovak Air Force MiG-29s

Slovakia gives Ukraine remaining nine of 13 promised warplanes

Rishi Sunak attack ad Labour own goal

Keir Starmer accused of 'spectacular own goal' over latest Rishi Sunak attack ad

Dani Alves

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves faces Spanish court in sexual assault probe

Family members and colleagues welcome prisoners released from Insein Prison in Yangon

Myanmar’s military rulers free 3,000 prisoners in holiday gesture

Police said two bodies had been recovered (file image)

Bodies found in hunt for two canoeists who capsized in River Great Ouse

Workers unload debris from crashed Air France Flight 447 in Recife, Brazil, in June 2009

Airbus and Air France awaiting verdict over 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash

Park bosses highlighted the name change will celebrate the Welsh language as well as the country's rich national heritage.

‘Burning brazier not a good look’: Brecon Beacons to drop English name in favour of 'eco-friendly' Welsh
South Korean, US and Japanese ships in international waters near the Korean Peninsula

US and allies carry out more drills in face of North Korean threat

Julia Wendell (l) will take new DNA test after first showed she was not Madeleine McCann (r)

Woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann to take new DNA test after first showed she wasn't missing girl

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Thousands of Armed Forces veterans and NHS workers will watch King Charles III’s coronation in front of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'
The King and Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart

Prince Harry 'had heart-to-heart with King Charles' before agreeing to attend coronation

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate'

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit