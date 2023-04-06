'She's trying to scare me': Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann slams private investigator who 'never wanted to help'

Julia Wendell (L) has hit out at private investigator Dr Fia Johansson (top right). Picture: Social media

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann has slammed the private investigator who arranged her DNA tests, saying "she never wanted to help me".

Julia Wendell, who rose to fame after claiming to be the missing British girl, finally received her DNA test results this week, which showed she was 100% Polish.

She has since left California to go back to her dad in Poland but is having difficulty accepting results of the tests that '100 per cent' prove she is not Madeleine, according to private investigator Dr Fia Johansson.

Since returning to Poland, Julia has slammed Dr Johansson for "trying to scare me" and said she now questions whether she ever wanted to help at all.

Read More: Madeleine McCann's parents hit back after DNA tests prove Polish woman isn't their missing daughter

Read More: Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann receives DNA test results - with full heritage revealed

Speaking on social media, Julia said she is "struggling to understand" her DNA results, which showed she is 100% Polish, as she says she has been told all her life she is partially German.

Julia also claims to have requested all of her documentation stemming from the DNA test results, but claims Dr Johansson has refused to send them.

Julia Wendell and Dr Fia Johansson. Picture: Social media

It also comes amid accusations Dr Johansson used Julia's case to gain fame and notoriety online, which she firmly denies.

Responding to Julia's recent comments, the self-proclaimed medium said: "Julia was provided all the information about her DNA results to check for herself.

"Although Julia is disappointed about this revelation and the spot light may fade away, the truth as represented in the results speaks to perhaps an unwelcomed new reality.

"I tried to help her find her true identity as she wished, and through this journey I was hoping to provide her comfort with her new reality.

"Despite her recent postings, I wish her a well and happy life."