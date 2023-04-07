Mum of woman who said she was Madeleine McCann left 'beside herself' and 'mortified' by daughter's claims

By Kieran Kelly

The mum of a woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been left "mortified" by her daughter's claims, it has been suggested.

Julia Wendell rose to fame after setting up an Instagram account named 'I am Madeleine McCann', a claim which was recently shot down after DNA test results showed otherwise.

Ms Wendell's mum is reportedly "mortified" about her daughter's claims and the "fresh grief" it has caused the McCann family.

It comes after the Find Madeleine McCann campaign spoke out after DNA tests proved Ms Wendell is not the missing British girl.

In response, the Official Find Madeleine campaign wrote: "There isn’t anything to report at this time. If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police."

A friend of Ms Wendell's mum told MailOnline: "Dorota is mortified that all this publicity has caused fresh grief for the McCann family.

The friend continued: "Her family just want the best for her and for this to be resolved with her returning to therapy. For Julia’s family she is a much loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and granddaughter.

"They don’t understand why she is claiming to be someone else."

After claiming she was the missing toddler, Ms Wendell was helped by private investigator and self-proclaimed medium Dr Fia Johansson.

Dr Johansson took Ms Wendell in her home in the US after she received death threats, which caused her to flee her native Poland.

But since receiving her DNA test results, Ms Wendell is "very upset" and struggling to accept the results, Dr Johansson said.

She has also since slammed Johansson, saying "she never wanted to help me".