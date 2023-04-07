Mum of woman who said she was Madeleine McCann left 'beside herself' and 'mortified' by daughter's claims

7 April 2023, 15:17 | Updated: 7 April 2023, 15:21

Julia Wendell's mother has reportedly been left 'mortified' by her daughter's claims
Julia Wendell's mother has reportedly been left 'mortified' by her daughter's claims. Picture: social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The mum of a woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann has been left "mortified" by her daughter's claims, it has been suggested.

Julia Wendell rose to fame after setting up an Instagram account named 'I am Madeleine McCann', a claim which was recently shot down after DNA test results showed otherwise.

Ms Wendell's mum is reportedly "mortified" about her daughter's claims and the "fresh grief" it has caused the McCann family.

It comes after the Find Madeleine McCann campaign spoke out after DNA tests proved Ms Wendell is not the missing British girl.

Kate and Gerry McCann slapped down Ms Wendell's claims
Kate and Gerry McCann slapped down Ms Wendell's claims. Picture: Getty

In response, the Official Find Madeleine campaign wrote: "There isn’t anything to report at this time. If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police."

A friend of Ms Wendell's mum told MailOnline: "Dorota is mortified that all this publicity has caused fresh grief for the McCann family.

Read More: Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann returns to Poland after DNA results reveal she's not missing toddler

Read More: Madeleine McCann's parents hit back after DNA tests prove Polish woman isn't their missing daughter

Julia Wendell and Dr Fia Johansson
Julia Wendell and Dr Fia Johansson. Picture: social media

The friend continued: "Her family just want the best for her and for this to be resolved with her returning to therapy. For Julia’s family she is a much loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and granddaughter.

"They don’t understand why she is claiming to be someone else."

After claiming she was the missing toddler, Ms Wendell was helped by private investigator and self-proclaimed medium Dr Fia Johansson.

Julia Wendell
Julia Wendell. Picture: social media

Dr Johansson took Ms Wendell in her home in the US after she received death threats, which caused her to flee her native Poland.

But since receiving her DNA test results, Ms Wendell is "very upset" and struggling to accept the results, Dr Johansson said.

She has also since slammed Johansson, saying "she never wanted to help me".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Pope in the Vatican

Pope Francis to miss Good Friday procession because of cold weather in Rome

Breaking
Paul Cattermole has died aged 46

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46 just weeks after reunion tour unveiled as bandmates 'devastated'

Germany Good Friday

In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday with sombre ceremonies

GM Cruise-Recall

GM Cruise recalls 300 self-driving taxis after crash involving bus

Grain

Russia warns West to remove obstacles to grain exports

Lebanon Israel

Two killed in ‘Palestinian attack’ after Israel targets Lebanon with air strikes

Some 17 million journeys are expected to take place across Easter weekend

'Absolute carnage': Rail passengers furious as thousands cram into stations on 'Bad Friday' - as Dover delays worsen

Northern California Shooting

Suspect shoots two hostages in California park after wounding police officer

Police at the scene at Nicola Sturgeon's home today

SNP auditors quit amid police investigation into Nicola Sturgeon's husband over party finances

Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm their Coronation plans

Harry and Meghan 'on the brink of confirming' plans for King's Coronation - but 'want questions answering first'

The victim has been named locally as 'Tiffany'

Pictured: Girl, 14, died in fire at block of flats in east London with boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi says he will ‘make it once again’ after leukaemia diagnosis

One of the world's loneliest homes is buried in the Scottish highlands (L)

World's loneliest homes: Five of the most isolated houses including tiny cottage buried in Scottish Highlands

Israel Palestinians

Why is Jerusalem such a focus of tension in the Middle East?

Gender identity signage (Victoria Jones/PA)

Republicans in US state approve plan to end gender-affirming care for children

File picture of Israeli soldiers in the West Bank (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Two women killed in West Bank attack blamed on Palestinian assailant

Latest News

See more Latest News

April could see highs of 25C, according to a new forecast

Easter Sunday could be warmest day of year so far - with 25C 'mini-heatwave' on the way later this month
Marcia Grant.

Boy, 12, charged with murder after death of 60-year-old woman who was hit by car in Sheffield
Brits have been warned about Easter getaway chaos

'Bad Friday' sees Brits brace for travel chaos as holidaymakers face more Dover delays and gridlocked motorways
Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of thinking child sex abusers shouldn't go to prison

'It's a skit!': Senior Labour MP defends advert claiming Rishi Sunak does not believe child sex abusers should be jailed
Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm after calls were made to emergency services.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in east London flat blaze

Marcia Grant

Pictured: Woman who died after being hit by car in Sheffield named - as tributes pour in for 'loving' foster mum
Terror attacks are believed to be planned for Easter Monday, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreeement

'Strong intelligence' terror attacks planned against Northern Ireland police officers on Easter Monday
Lebanon Israel

Israel strikes Lebanon and continues to target Gaza Strip

Former Rep Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their hands outside the House chamber after Jones and Pearson were expelled from

Tennessee Republicans expel Democrats from state house over guns protest

The TV reboot of iconic 1978 film Grease tackles topics including 'sexual orientation, gender expression and racial identity'.

Greased woke-ness? TV reboot of 1978 film shocks fans with song about white supremacy and non-binary trans characters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King said he takes the study "profoundly seriously" and wants to deepen his own understanding of the slave trade.

King welcomes review into monarchy’s links to slave-trade, as he says ‘time has come’

Palace staff still don't know if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation

Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed
The date of the state visit has not been confirmed

Joe Biden to make UK state visit after 'friendly' chat with King Charles - but only First Lady will attend Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job
Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC
'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit