Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann receives DNA test results - with full heritage revealed

4 April 2023, 06:04

Julia Wendell (L+R) hit the headlines after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (inset)
Julia Wendell (L+R) hit the headlines after claiming to be Madeleine McCann (inset). Picture: Social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who has been claiming she could be Madeleine McCann has finally received the results from the DNA test she took to figure out her identity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julia Wendell, 21, hit the headlines after saying she could be Madeleine, who was last seen on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007.

Her social media following grew rapidly online, which eventually meant she was forced to flee her native Poland for the United states after receiving death threats.

While there, Julia took a DNA test to learn more about her identity, in the unlikely event that she could be Madeleine.

Her DNA test results have now confirmed that she is not the missing British girl, instead showing that she is from Poland, with some Lithuanian and Romanian heritage.

Julia Wendell, 21, is 100% Polish, according to her DNA test results
Julia Wendell, 21, is 100% Polish, according to her DNA test results. Picture: Social media

"She is absolutely 100 percent from Poland," Dr. Fia Johansson told RadarOnline.com. "She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish."

Dr. Johansson, who has been given power of attorney over Julia, had already said her "gut feeling" was that the 21-year-old was not Madeleine.

Read More: 'I have a gut feeling' Private detective gives her verdict on DNA claims of woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann

Read More: Girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann: What have Julia Wendell's Polish parents said?

Speaking on Monday before the DNA test results were revealed, Dr. Johansson said: "We learned a few things, one being that Julia’s mum is in fact now believed to be her mum, so she is not Madeleine McCann."

"They’re not 100% but they believe that Julia’s mum is in fact her mum. They’re questioning her father’s side. They’re checking into that, that’s part of what they’re doing with the DNA.

Madeleine was last seen on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007
Madeleine was last seen on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007. Picture: Handout

"But Julia’s mum is in fact her mum is what they’re believing and she is not in fact Madeleine McCann."

Police hunting Madeleine McCann are set to get hundreds of thousands of pounds in fresh funding as the 16-year search continues for the missing British girl.

So far, £13 million has been spent on her case - but a special grant for £302,000 is now likely to be approved by the Home Office, the Sun reported, despite fears funding could be cut.

A source close to the investigation said: “This is excellent news. Maddie’s parents Kate and Gerry will be delighted. It gives fresh hope.”

Peter Bleksley, a former Met detective, said: “As long as there are unanswered questions I can see why there is a case.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Netherlands Train Accident

One dead and 30 injured after train derails near The Hague

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie died of an "ischemic stroke", medical records have revealed

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death emerges months after she died aged 79

The former president arrived in New York on Monday

Donald Trump in New York to appear in court over alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels

Sean Hogg was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow

Outrage as man, 21, who raped girl, 13, in park walks free from court after judge considers him too young to be jailed

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

The Jet2 LS756 flight was travelling from Tenerife to Manchester on Sunday evening (stock image)

Passenger dies on Jet2 flight to Manchester after woman led to toilet 'in distress'

Belize Taiwan Central America

Belize and Guatemala reaffirm ties to Taiwan

The 'memory' teddy was made out of Olivia's pyjama's

Mum's touching tribute to murdered Olivia: Pink 'memory' teddy made from pyjamas she was dressed in at hospital

Tributes have been paid to Shannon Bowe

British woman, 28, dies during gastric band surgery in Turkey as heartbroken boyfriend pays tribute to his 'angel'

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on Monday (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe

Nigel Lawson has died aged 91

Former Chancellor Nigel Lawson dies aged 91 as PM leads tributes hailing him an 'inspiration'

People were left waiting for around 18 hours in Dover

Brits warned of Easter Bank Holiday travel chaos as ‘significant’ contingency plans put in place after Dover delays

Abby Zwerner

Teacher shot by six-year-old pupil files multimillion-dollar lawsuit

Nashville shooter Audrey Hale comp

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale fired 152 rounds after months plotting massacre and studying mass murderers

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio gives evidence in Fugees rapper Michel’s money-laundering case

The first moon crew in 50 years -three Americans and one Canadian - was introduced during a ceremony in Houston (Josh Valcarcel/Nasa via AP)

Nasa names crew for moon mission

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flowers and a poster with a photo of blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger

The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Donald Trump

Trump set to travel to New York for arraignment

Jamie Meah, 18 and scene of killing in Brentwood Terrace, Armley, Leeds

'Taken too soon': Tributes to 18-year-old ambushed and stabbed to death while riding taxi

Trump has arrived in NYC

Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of arraignment

Emergency services received reports of the studio on fire this afternoon.

Lord of the Rings cast and crew forced to evacuate as huge blaze sets studio alight mid-production
Olivia Pratt-Korbel's family have said they hope the schoolgirl's killer is "haunted" the by death of a "scared nine-year-old' for rest of his life.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's family hopes Thomas Cashman 'haunted' by killing 'scared nine-year-old' for rest of his life
Here's how the Royal Mail deliveries times are affected by the Easter weekend

Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Philip Schofield with brother Timothy, and Timothy Schofield hiding his face outside Exeter Crown Court

Phillip Schofield disowns paedophile brother Timothy after he's convicted of sexually abusing boy
Supermarket opening times vary over Easter weekend

Easter supermarket opening times: When are Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda open?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

Sir Keir and Nick on Corbyn

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer
Simon Calder

'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder
Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed
'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover
Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade
James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit