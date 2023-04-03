'I have a gut feeling' Private detective gives her verdict on DNA claims of woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann

Dr Fia Johansson (l) and with Julia Wendell (top right). Wendell (bottom l) and Madeleine McCann (bottom r). Picture: social media/alamy

By StephenRigley

The private detective given power of attorney over the woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann has given her personal verdict on the woman's claims.

Dr Fia Johansson, who has been looking after Julia Wendell since the 21-year-old went viral after claiming she was Madeleine McCann, gave her personal opinion ahead of the long-awaited results of a DNA test.

Sharing her view with a TIkTok influencer she said that Julia is “hating” the verdict Dr Fia has reached but at the same time “loving it”.

Julia Wendell and Dr Fia Johansson preparing for an appearance on US talk show Dr Phil last week. Picture: social media

Dr Fia Johansson. Picture: social media

And while she admits she can’t be “100% sure” that Julia is or isn’t Madeleine McCann until the results are back on April 13, she has a “gut feeling”.

She then added: “We learned a few things, one being that Julia’s mum is in fact now believed to be her mum, so she is not Madeleine McCann.”

“They’re not 100% but they believe that Julia’s mum is in fact her mum. They’re questioning her father’s side. They’re checking into that, that’s part of what they’re doing with the DNA. But Julia’s mum is in fact her mum is what they’re believing and she is not in fact Madeleine McCann.”

Speaking about whether Julia's DNA should be sent to Scotland Yard to see if there is a match with Madeleine, Dr Johansson said: “We asked them and she [Julia] is willing to do that. But my opinion, I have to say, the more I do investigations about Julia’s background, I feel that… Put it this way, maybe we should not bother them at this time

“My opinion, I don’t think so that she is Madeleine. I can’t say 100% yes but I can’t say 100% no.”

Dr Johansson has revealed she has been granted power of attorney over Julia.

Dr Johansson has been helping Julia Wendell since the 21-year-old Pole went viral by claiming she was the toddler who went missing on a family holiday to Portugal in 2007.

Writing on her Instagram stories, she hailed the announcement as 'good news for fans and followers' but 'bad news for people who can't use Julia anymore'.

She said: “Today I got Julia’s power of attorney. I legally and officially can decide Julia’s living and her health and welfare.”She then continued: “Good news for Julia’s fans and followers. Bad news for people who can’t use her anymore.”

Over the weekend in a string of Instagram live posts, Dr Johansson claimed people have been trying to scam Julia and police were investigating the claims.

Julia Wendell who went viral after claiming she is Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media

Madeleine McCann vanished in Portugal in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Currently Julia is waiting for the results of DNA tests which it is hoped will solve the mystery of whether she is Madeleine.

Facial recognition analysis said it was almost impossible that the two people are the same.Her Polish parents remain adamant that Julia is their biological child.

Speaking on US talk show Dr Phil last week, Julia said she wouldn’t want any contact with her Polish family if the DNA results prove she isn't Madeleine.

“If she is my mother, I don’t want to have contact with her that’s all, but I believe she isn’t my mother,” she said.Madeleine vanished on a family holiday to Portugal in 2007 aged three.

Scotland Yard cops investigating what happened are set to be given another £300,000 to keep the case going.