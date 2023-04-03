Girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann: What have Julia Wendell's Polish parents said?

Madeleine McCann went missing when she was three years old in Portugal. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Julia Wendell is currently waiting for DNA test results after she claimed to be missing girl Madeleine McCann, but what have her parents said?

Polish girl Julia Wendell went viral earlier this year when she created an Instagram account stating her case as to why she thinks she could be missing Madeleine McCann.

Her account, which has now been deactivated, attracted nearly 1million followers and a lot of interest from experts in the case, including Dr Fia Johansson who is now working with Julia to resolve the investigation..

She's now even been granted power of attorney for Julia which she announced: "Today I got Julia’s power of attorney. I legally and officially can decide Julia’s living and her health and welfare.

“Good news for Julia’s fans and followers. Bad news for people who can’t use her anymore.”

But what has the polish girl's parents said about the claims? Here's the latest on what her childhood parents have said.

Julia Wendell began questioning her parents following their actions and avoidance. Picture: Dr Fia Johansson/Instagram

What has Julia Wendell's parents said about Madeleine McCann claims?

Throughout the process, her parents have completely dismissed the declarations, even denying a DNA test.

In a statement, they said: "For us as a family it is obvious that Julia is our daughter, granddaughters, sister, niece, cousin and step niece.

"Julia also has these photos, because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges.

"We always tried to understand all situations that happened with Julia. Numerous therapies, medicines, psychologists and psychiatrists - Julia had it all guaranteed. She wasn't left alone.

"Threats to our address from Julia, her lies and manipulations, activity on the internet. We've seen it all and we've tried to prevent it, to explain, we've asked her to stop.

"Julia once wanted to be a singer, a model. She always wanted to be popular. What's happening now she got one million followers.

"We're afraid Julia will carry the inevitable. The internet won't forget, and it's obvious that Julia isn't Maddie."

Dr Fia Johansson has been granted power of attorney over Julia Wendell as she lives in LA. Picture: Dr Fia Johansson/Instagram

Why has Julia Wendell questioned her biological parents?

In her interview with Dr Phil, Julia claimed she began suspecting her parents when her mum never told her she loved her.

She said: "I felt in my life that something is wrong here because my mother didn't hug me, didn't say I love you so it was a little suspicious to me."

Julia also expressed her concerns to her mother, asking questions, but insisted she kept knocking her back and was always quick to change the subject.

Also finally, she said the fact her polish child health book was blank for her first six years also raised concerns.