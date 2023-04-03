Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann suffered 'mysterious skull fracture that partially erased her childhood memories'

3 April 2023, 06:47

Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old Polish woman, says she thinks she could be Madeleine McCann
Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old Polish woman, says she thinks she could be Madeleine McCann. Picture: Social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who claims she could be Madeleine McCann has finally been given access to her medical records, which show she suffered a "mysterious skull fracture" when she was a child.

The skull fracture has played a part in erasing Julia Wendell childhood memories of alleged repeated abuse and sex trafficking, according to her caretaker and private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson.

The injury left the then eight-year-old Julia unable to walk or talk for around a year, according to a report from her 500-page set of medical records.

Dr. Johansson said she is now trying to figure out how Julia was injured, who took to her hospital and what medical procedures took place afterwards.

Julia Wendell claims to be Madeleine McCann
Julia Wendell claims to be Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media

"It shows that some of them or all of them or one of them wanted to get rid of her," Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.

"Or complicate her life where she would not be able to walk or talk or say anything. It seems like they purposely tried to do it," she added.

"She does not remember any of it!" she said.

Julia Wendell and her spokesperson Dr Fia Johansson
Julia Wendell and her spokesperson Dr Fia Johansson. Picture: Social media

The 21-year-old Polish woman hit the headlines after saying online she could be Madeleine McCann, who was last seen on a family holiday in 2007.

She has since amassed over one million followers on social media and appeared on hit American TV show Dr Phil, where she spoke at length about her claims.

Madeleine McCann was last seen on a family holiday in 2007
Madeleine McCann was last seen on a family holiday in 2007. Picture: Handout

Julia recently revealed she suffered an emotional breakdown after fleeing Poland for America due to death threats.

"I had the biggest breakdown of my life," Julia, 21, told RadarOnline.

"After watching the entire movie I went to my bedroom and started to cry wondering why my family didn’t help me, why they destroyed my life," she added.

