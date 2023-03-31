Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann says all she wants to do is 'help people who have experienced trauma'

31 March 2023, 20:51 | Updated: 31 March 2023, 21:00

Julia Wendell says she could be Madeleine McCann
Julia Wendell says she could be Madeleine McCann. Picture: Social media/Dr Phil
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who says she is Madeleine McCann has said all she wants to do is "help people who have experienced trauma" as she continues to wait for results from her DNA test.

Speaking after her bombshell appearance on US show Dr Phil on Monday night, the 21-year-old said she has been helping people all her life.

"Even when I didn't have so much money, I bought food for people who needed food and I found a job for a person who is homeless, so I always try to help people," she told RadarOnline.

"My goal is to help children and teenagers and adult people who experienced trauma ... not only sexually abusing, but any type of violence in their childhood [and] in their life," she said.

Read More: 'She played for my sister and she cried': Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann plays piano in moving video

Read More: Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann claims 'sex trafficker is trying to lure her back to Portugal'

Wendell added: "As I said earlier, you don't have to feel ashamed. It's nothing shameful. You can't be ashamed. Your abuser should be ashamed."

Wendell hit the headlines after claiming she was Madeleine McCann on social media, who has not been seen since a family holiday in Portugal in 2007.

She says she first suspected she could be the missing Brit in June last year, though has no proof. Wendell is currently waiting for the results of a DNA test after moving to Los Angeles due to death threats.

Julia Wendell appeared on Dr Phil on Monday
Julia Wendell appeared on Dr Phil on Monday. Picture: Dr Phil
Madeleine McCann was last seen on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007
Madeleine McCann was last seen on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007. Picture: Handout

Wendell recently brought a woman to tears after singing and playing the piano after her spokesperson Dr Fia Johansson revealed Julia has written 72 songs about the abuse she claims she suffered as a child.

Since claiming she was Madeleine last month she has revealed a number of traumatic experiences from her childhood, including a doctor allegedly drugging her with prescription pills.

Dr Johansson, who is also a psychic, whisked Julia from Poland to California after she received death threats.She is currently awaiting results of three DNA tests and a genetic test to prove her identity.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aerial photo showing the movie set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe

Baldwin co-defendant gets six months probation on gun charge

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday to face New York indictment

Pope Francis

Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday

Andrew Tate

Romania: Andrew Tate’s detention replaced with house arrest

Breaking
Andrew Tate and brother Tristan released from prison in Romania 'with immediate effect' and placed under house arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother 'ecstatic' after they are released from Romanian prison and placed under house arrest

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon both face charges of manslaughter, concealing a birth and perverting the course of justice.

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend to face trial next year over baby girl's death

Paul Hinchcliffe

Police officer who pulled down teenager's top and took pictures of her breasts jailed for eight months

Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court for the murder of Thomas Parker, 24.

Horseshoe killer jailed for 21 years following the murder of a fellow train passenger over loud music dispute

Donald Trump will appear in court at 14:15 Eastern Time on Tuesday 4 April, according to a court spokesperson

Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday but 'will not be put in handcuffs', lawyers say

Oscar Pistorius at a bail hearing in 2013

Pistorius to stay behind bars after being denied parole

The former head of the Royal Marines died by suicide after experiencing what's been described as "substantial stress" both at home and at work, an inquest has concluded.

Former head of the Royal Marines took his own life after experiencing 'substantial stress' inquest concludes

David Redfern sentenced to life in prison for murder

Final moments of grandmother before '21-stone bully' murdered her after she confused his home with B&B

Unite has announced that airport staff at Heathrow will be holding 10 days of strikes.

Heathrow Airport staff go on strike as CEO gets bumper pay rise over salaries break down

Airbnb offers Londoners £100 bonus to rent out their spare rooms during the King's Coronation

Londoners offered £100 bonus by Airbnb to rent out spare rooms during the King's Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation raised $13 million from two wealthy benefactors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worked just one hour a week for Archewell

Beccy was a beloved lollipop lady

Family pays tribute to 'devoted' lollipop lady who died after being hit by car

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers sit in a trench along the frontline during fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut

Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

Minister for measures for declining birthrate Masanobu Ogura

Japan proposes measures to boost marriage and birth rates

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's mother says athlete is 'not remorseful or rehabilitated'

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's mother says athlete is 'not remorseful or rehabilitated'
Donald Trump plans to fight his incidtment

Donald Trump 'angry and upset' but not worried over charges in hush money probe into Stormy Daniels payment
Oscar Pistorius during a bail hearing in 2013

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents ‘will oppose parole for killer athlete Pistorius’

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a state-of-the nation address in Minsk on Friday March 31 2023

Russia might place strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus, Lukashenko says

Two people arrested over double shooting in Cambridgeshire released without charge

Man, 66, charged with murder after 'targeted' shooting of father and son in quiet Cambridgeshire villages
The robbery happened along Grayson Avenue in Pakefield

Two boys aged 15 and 14 arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 82, dies following night robbery at her home
Trump Indictment

Donald Trump expected to surrender next week following indictment

Firefighters have revealed a toxic work culture in their brigades

Homophobic messages, racist photos and sexism: Firefighters reveal shocking work cultures after damning report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade
James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit