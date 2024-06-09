Matthew Wright 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Sunak will 'absolutely' lead party into election says Stride
9 June 2024, 09:12 | Updated: 9 June 2024, 09:22
Parties are on the morning shows to make their case to the public.
The Tories are set to push for a permanent cut to stamp duty while Labour has vowed to "pull up the shutters" for British entrepreneurs in an election offering to small businesses.
It comes as the fallout over Rishi Sunak's decision to leave D-Day commemorations early continues.
Conservative leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said during Friday night's debate that Mr Sunak was "completely wrong" to leave France early.
The move was also condemned by Labour's Angela Rayner, Daisy Cooper from the Lib Dems, Stephen Flynn from the Scottish National Party, Nigel Farage from Reform UK, Rhun ap Iorwerth from Plaid Cymru, and Carla Denyer from the Greens.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Follow the latest developments below
Mel Stride to promote Tories' benefits reform on LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride will tout a Tory plan to reform the benefits system on the Sunday morning broadcast round.
Measures that have already been floated by the party include a £700 million investment in NHS mental health treatment, a pledge to reform the disability benefits system and a tightening of the criteria for work capability assessments.
Read more here: Tories pledge to cut rising welfare bills with NHS cash boost and disability benefits reform
Labour rolls out law and order policy pledges
Sir Keir Starmer’s party has pledged to crack down on the antisocial use of off-road bikes and relieve pressure on overstretched prisons.
Police will be given new powers to scrap noisy dirt and quad bikes within 48 hours, instead of having to keep them impounded for two weeks, if Labour wins the General Election.
The Labour leader and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper are expected to promote the plans on a visit on Sunday.
Read more about these plans here: Labour set to overrule local opposition to build more prisons as party slams Tories' 'mismanagement of jails'
What we can expect today
– Labour talks tough on law and order
The party said the prison estate is “bursting at the seams” due to inaction by the Conservative Government, as it vowed to deliver 14,000 more prison places.
The Tories hit back that they are already “overseeing the largest expansion to the prison estate since the Victorian era”.
Labour’s manifesto this week will also comprise pledges to set up 80 new specialist rape courts across and England and Wales, introduce specialist rape units in every police force, and introduce laws to crack down on violence against shop staff, according to Sunday papers.
– Tax freeze set in stone
In a bid to kill off the Tories’ much-disputed claim that Labour would hike taxes by £2,000, Sir Keir will include a cast-iron pledge in his manifesto not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT for five years, The Sunday Times reported.
– Tory benefits overhaul
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride will tout a Tory plan to reform the benefits system on the Sunday morning broadcast round.
But the Cabinet minister will likely also face questions about his boss’ early return from D-Day commemorations as the fallout from Rishi Sunak’s decision rumbles on.
The row gives ammunition to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who are also appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.
The Prime Minister is campaigning in Yorkshire without media, after facing accusations of “dodging” reporters’ questions on Saturday amid criticism over his D-Day snub.”
– Attack on Labour’s net zero plans
Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has warned that Sir Keir’s pledge to convert Britain to clean power by 2030 will put energy security in jeopardy.
She told The Sunday Telegraph that if Labour were to achieve its aim to decarbonise the grid by 2030 “it would either be through enormous costs, or it would risk blackouts in this country”.
The Tory manifesto will include a pledge to reform the remit of the official climate watchdog so it is forced to take account of the cost to households and the effect on energy security when advising ministers on carbon targets, according to the newspaper.
– Lib Dems vow to end corridor care crisis
Sir Ed Davey’s party is pledging to tackle the scandal of people dying due to ambulance delays.
The Lib Dems’ manifesto pledge features an upfront capital investment of £280 million to expand urgent treatment centres and A&E wards, and an additional £400 million a year to add an extra 1,000 staffed beds in hospitals.
The King’s Fund said “it is a plan for incremental improvement, not rapid recovery” as the “amounts of money set out in this announcement are relatively modest and wouldn’t ‘fix’ the urgent and emergency care crisis in isolation”.
– Salt from Swinney
Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney is urging Labour to explain where £18 billion in cuts predicted by the IFS will come from.
In a letter to Sir Keir, the SNP leader describes Labour’s intentions as “planning to take the axe to public services as a result of being wedded to Tory fiscal rules and a growth-destroying Brexit”.
Shadow secretary of state for Scotland Ian Murray insisted “there will be no return to austerity under Labour”.
Ahead of campaigning in Edinburgh on Sunday, Mr Murray said the SNP’s General Election campaign is “built on empty rhetoric” and accused his opponents of “butchering” the country’s public services.
Liberal Democrat leadership in Westminster would be "very practical", Sir Ed Davey says
Liberal Democrat leadership in Westminster would be "very practical", Sir Ed Davey has said.
"I've been determined in my leadership that we didn't mislead people about what is possible," the Lib Dem leader told the PA news agency, taking questions about his party's long-term ambitions.
In an ITV Tonight programme interview this week, Sir Ed dodged questions about whether he would want to rejoin the European Union and said: "What I'm focusing on is what can be done in the next parliament."
During Friday's seven-way General Election debate on BBC One, his deputy Daisy Cooper took a question about the party's pledge not to raise tuition fees in the coalition years.
Ms Cooper described the broken promise as a "sore subject" and "a very difficult decision".
After a round of adventure golf on a dinosaur-themed course in Berkshire on Saturday, Sir Ed said: "If the Conservatives stay in government, that's a bad result for the country.
Keir Starmer serves drinks in Camden
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has helped to serve drinks at 3 Lock's Brewery in Camden, north London, where he launched Labour's plan for small businesses.
He was accompanied by entrepreneur Deborah Meaden, whilst campaigning for the general election.
Rishi Sunak greeted by round of applause at village fete
At the fete in Great Ayton, a North Yorkshire village in his Richmond constituency, the Prime Minister met stall holders, chatted with members of the public and played a game of "splat the rat".
He was welcomed by applause from some who appeared to be local Conservative members.
Elsewhere at the fete, children shouted "we love you Rishi" and filmed the Prime Minister as he visited a stall fronted by gift bags which read "Wine or Surprise".
Ed Davey tries his hand at tennis in Newbury, Berkshire
After trying his hand at tennis in Newbury, Berkshire, Sir Ed Davey arrived at an adventure golf course in Wokingham.
Sir Ed is using the weekend to speak to voters in and around London and the Home Counties.
The Liberal Democrat leader was two over par on the first hole, flanked by a triceratops and a tyrannosaurus rex.
The BBC general election debate was watched by more than three million viewers
The BBC General Election debate between seven senior political party figures was watched by more than three million viewers, the broadcaster has said.
An average audience of 3.2 million tuned in across BBC One and the BBC News Channel on Friday evening to watch the politicians clash over D-Day and support for war veterans, immigration and the state of the NHS, according to overnight ratings.
The line-up for the first multi-party debate in this year's campaign featured Penny Mordaunt, the Conservative Leader of the House of Commons, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer and Reform UK's Nigel Farage.
Starmer says he wants to level playing field for small businesses
Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to level the playing filed for small businesses as he pledged to overhaul the business rates system.
The Labour leader said: "We want to replace them with a system that works better, because at the moment there's not a level playing field between businesses that are online and those that are sort of bricks and mortar.
"It's been a problem for a long time, the Government hasn't fixed it and small businesses have all gone through a really hard time in recent years.
"So, that's our plan, we want small businesses to thrive because they are the backbone of our economy and they need that stability in our economy, and they need to know that their energy bills are actually going to be lower and stable."