Live

General Election LIVE: Sunak will 'absolutely' lead party into election says Stride

9 June 2024, 09:12 | Updated: 9 June 2024, 09:22

Rishi Sunak Campaigns For The Conservatives In The South West
Rishi Sunak Campaigns For The Conservatives In The South West. Picture: Getty

By LBC

Parties are on the morning shows to make their case to the public.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tories are set to push for a permanent cut to stamp duty while Labour has vowed to "pull up the shutters" for British entrepreneurs in an election offering to small businesses.

It comes as the fallout over Rishi Sunak's decision to leave D-Day commemorations early continues.

Conservative leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said during Friday night's debate that Mr Sunak was "completely wrong" to leave France early.

The move was also condemned by Labour's Angela Rayner, Daisy Cooper from the Lib Dems, Stephen Flynn from the Scottish National Party, Nigel Farage from Reform UK, Rhun ap Iorwerth from Plaid Cymru, and Carla Denyer from the Greens.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below

Mel Stride to promote Tories' benefits reform on LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride will tout a Tory plan to reform the benefits system on the Sunday morning broadcast round.

Measures that have already been floated by the party include a £700 million investment in NHS mental health treatment, a pledge to reform the disability benefits system and a tightening of the criteria for work capability assessments.

Read more here: Tories pledge to cut rising welfare bills with NHS cash boost and disability benefits reform

Katy Ronkin

Labour rolls out law and order policy pledges

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has pledged to crack down on the antisocial use of off-road bikes and relieve pressure on overstretched prisons.

Police will be given new powers to scrap noisy dirt and quad bikes within 48 hours, instead of having to keep them impounded for two weeks, if Labour wins the General Election.

The Labour leader and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper are expected to promote the plans on a visit on Sunday.

Read more about these plans here: Labour set to overrule local opposition to build more prisons as party slams Tories' 'mismanagement of jails'

Katy Ronkin

What we can expect today

– Labour talks tough on law and order

Labour has pledged to crack down on the antisocial use of off-road bikes and relieve pressure on overstretched prisons.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party is promising new powers for police to scrap noisy dirt and quad bikes within 48 hours instead of having to keep them impounded for two weeks.

The Labour leader and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper are expected to promote the plans on a visit on Sunday.

The party said the prison estate is “bursting at the seams” due to inaction by the Conservative Government, as it vowed to deliver 14,000 more prison places.

The Tories hit back that they are already “overseeing the largest expansion to the prison estate since the Victorian era”.

Labour’s manifesto this week will also comprise pledges to set up 80 new specialist rape courts across and England and Wales, introduce specialist rape units in every police force, and introduce laws to crack down on violence against shop staff, according to Sunday papers.

– Tax freeze set in stone

In a bid to kill off the Tories’ much-disputed claim that Labour would hike taxes by £2,000, Sir Keir will include a cast-iron pledge in his manifesto not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT for five years, The Sunday Times reported.

– Tory benefits overhaul

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride will tout a Tory plan to reform the benefits system on the Sunday morning broadcast round.

But the Cabinet minister will likely also face questions about his boss’ early return from D-Day commemorations as the fallout from Rishi Sunak’s decision rumbles on.

The row gives ammunition to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who are also appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

The Prime Minister is campaigning in Yorkshire without media, after facing accusations of “dodging” reporters’ questions on Saturday amid criticism over his D-Day snub.”

– Attack on Labour’s net zero plans

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has warned that Sir Keir’s pledge to convert Britain to clean power by 2030 will put energy security in jeopardy.

She told The Sunday Telegraph that if Labour were to achieve its aim to decarbonise the grid by 2030 “it would either be through enormous costs, or it would risk blackouts in this country”.

The Tory manifesto will include a pledge to reform the remit of the official climate watchdog so it is forced to take account of the cost to households and the effect on energy security when advising ministers on carbon targets, according to the newspaper.

– Lib Dems vow to end corridor care crisis

Sir Ed Davey’s party is pledging to tackle the scandal of people dying due to ambulance delays.

The Lib Dems’ manifesto pledge features an upfront capital investment of £280 million to expand urgent treatment centres and A&E wards, and an additional £400 million a year to add an extra 1,000 staffed beds in hospitals.

The King’s Fund said “it is a plan for incremental improvement, not rapid recovery” as the “amounts of money set out in this announcement are relatively modest and wouldn’t ‘fix’ the urgent and emergency care crisis in isolation”.

– Salt from Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney is urging Labour to explain where £18 billion in cuts predicted by the IFS will come from.

In a letter to Sir Keir, the SNP leader describes Labour’s intentions as “planning to take the axe to public services as a result of being wedded to Tory fiscal rules and a growth-destroying Brexit”.

Shadow secretary of state for Scotland Ian Murray insisted “there will be no return to austerity under Labour”.

Ahead of campaigning in Edinburgh on Sunday, Mr Murray said the SNP’s General Election campaign is “built on empty rhetoric” and accused his opponents of “butchering” the country’s public services.

Katy Ronkin

Liberal Democrat leadership in Westminster would be "very practical", Sir Ed Davey says

Liberal Democrat leadership in Westminster would be "very practical", Sir Ed Davey has said. 

"I've been determined in my leadership that we didn't mislead people about what is possible," the Lib Dem leader told the PA news agency, taking questions about his party's long-term ambitions. 

In an ITV Tonight programme interview this week, Sir Ed dodged questions about whether he would want to rejoin the European Union and said: "What I'm focusing on is what can be done in the next parliament." 

During Friday's seven-way General Election debate on BBC One, his deputy Daisy Cooper took a question about the party's pledge not to raise tuition fees in the coalition years. 

Ms Cooper described the broken promise as a "sore subject" and "a very difficult decision". 

After a round of adventure golf on a dinosaur-themed course in Berkshire on Saturday, Sir Ed said: "If the Conservatives stay in government, that's a bad result for the country.

Kit Heren

Keir Starmer serves drinks in Camden

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has helped to serve drinks at 3 Lock's Brewery in Camden, north London, where he launched Labour's plan for small businesses.

He was accompanied by entrepreneur Deborah Meaden, whilst campaigning for the general election. 

Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak greeted by round of applause at village fete

At the fete in Great Ayton, a North Yorkshire village in his Richmond constituency, the Prime Minister met stall holders, chatted with members of the public and played a game of "splat the rat". 

 He was welcomed by applause from some who appeared to be local Conservative members.

Elsewhere at the fete, children shouted "we love you Rishi" and filmed the Prime Minister as he visited a stall fronted by gift bags which read "Wine or Surprise".

Emma Soteriou

Ed Davey tries his hand at tennis in Newbury, Berkshire

After trying his hand at tennis in Newbury, Berkshire, Sir Ed Davey arrived at an adventure golf course in Wokingham. 

 Sir Ed is using the weekend to speak to voters in and around London and the Home Counties. 

 The Liberal Democrat leader was two over par on the first hole, flanked by a triceratops and a tyrannosaurus rex.

Emma Soteriou

The BBC general election debate was watched by more than three million viewers

The BBC General Election debate between seven senior political party figures was watched by more than three million viewers, the broadcaster has said. 

 An average audience of 3.2 million tuned in across BBC One and the BBC News Channel on Friday evening to watch the politicians clash over D-Day and support for war veterans, immigration and the state of the NHS, according to overnight ratings. 

The line-up for the first multi-party debate in this year's campaign featured Penny Mordaunt, the Conservative Leader of the House of Commons, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer and Reform UK's Nigel Farage.

Kit Heren

Sir Ed is using the weekend to speak to voters in and around London and the Home Counties

After trying his hand at tennis in Newbury, Berkshire, Sir Ed Davey has arrived at an adventure golf course in Wokingham. 

Sir Ed is using the weekend to speak to voters in and around London and the Home Counties. 

 The Liberal Democrat leader was two over par on the first hole, flanked by a triceratops and a tyrannosaurus rex.

Kit Heren

Starmer says he wants to level playing field for small businesses

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to level the playing filed for small businesses as he pledged to overhaul the business rates system. 

 The Labour leader said: "We want to replace them with a system that works better, because at the moment there's not a level playing field between businesses that are online and those that are sort of bricks and mortar. 

 "It's been a problem for a long time, the Government hasn't fixed it and small businesses have all gone through a really hard time in recent years.

 "So, that's our plan, we want small businesses to thrive because they are the backbone of our economy and they need that stability in our economy, and they need to know that their energy bills are actually going to be lower and stable." 

Emma Soteriou

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
A body has been found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley who disappeared on Greek island

A person adds their voting paper to a ballot box

Key races to watch as 400 million vote in European elections

Denise Povall

'Evil' teaching assistant who groomed and sexually abused boy, 10, jailed for eight years

Three voters stand in voting booths at a polling station

Polls open in 20 countries in European Parliament elections

Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'

Young people at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park, London England United Kingdom UK

Girl, 11, among four rushed to hospital after fairground ride malfunction at popular south London country show

South Korea Koreas Tensions

Seoul to restart loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation against balloons

Haiti Prime Minister

Haiti’s prime minister in hospital days after taking office

United States Gaza Aid

Aid delivered to Gaza from repaired pier

Fresh CCTV has been released that shows the TV doctor before his disappearance.

Firefighters searching cave called 'The Abyss' for Dr Michael Mosley as volunteer army assembles to find him in Greece

Biden France

Biden calls France ‘first friend’ and enduring ally as he is honoured by Macron

Labour will relieve pressure on prisons by changing the planning process to allow more jails to be built, the party has said.

Labour set to overrule local opposition to build more prisons as party slams Tories' 'mismanagement of jails'

Rishi Sunak has pledged a major shake-up of the welfare state as the Tories pledge to bring down Britain's benefits bill.

Tories pledge to cut rising welfare bills with NHS cash boost and disability benefits reform

Young people at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park, London England United Kingdom UK

Fairground ride malfunction at popular south London country show sees four rushed to hospital

Howard University Diddy

Howard University cuts ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after video of attack

William Anders, the astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo while on the Apollo 8 mission to the Moon, has died in a plan crash aged 90.

NASA astronaut William Anders who shot iconic 'Earthrise' photo dies in plane crash aged 90

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

Shark Attacks

Florida authorities warn of shark dangers after three people are attacked

Gold medalist Bradley Wiggins, of Britain, celebrates after the men's individual time trial cycling event at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Team GB hero Sir Bradley Wiggins declared bankrupt and may be forced to sell his medals

Israel Palestinians

Who are the four hostages rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza?

The King wanted to 'lead from the front'.

Determined King Charles led D-Day celebrations 'less than 24 hours after being in hospital for cancer treatment'
x

Emotional moment Israeli hostage is reunited with father after October 7 kidnapping - with three more rescued
A man carries a girl to hospital

Dozens of Palestinians killed amid fighting in Gaza near hostage release zone

Handout image of Noa Ar gamani

Israel rescues four hostages kidnapped in Hamas-led attack on October 7

A 100-year-old veteran and his bride, aged 96

Veteran, 100, marries 96-year-old sweetheart near Normandy’s D-Day beaches

Frank Stronach

Canadian billionaire arrested on sexual assault charges

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

x

Princess Kate says sorry for missing Trooping the Colour event as she continues cancer treatment
Protesters set off a fire extinguisher at the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson

Just Stop Oil try to interrupt society wedding of the year attended by royals Prince William and Princess Eugenie
Bride Olivia Henson wears a custom wedding dress and veil designed by Emma Victoria Payne

Sealed with a kiss: UK's 'most eligible bachelor' marries in front of Prince William at society wedding of the year

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit