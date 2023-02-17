'I was moved by your actions', judge tells Just Stop Oil protesters as they avoid jail for raiding Esso oil terminal

17 February 2023, 18:01

Just Stop Oil protestors blocked a Birmingham Esso fuel terminal in April last year
Just Stop Oil protestors blocked a Birmingham Esso fuel terminal in April last year. Picture: Alamy/Just Stop Oil
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A West Midlands judge has sparked fury for telling seven Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters he was 'moved by their actions' after they raided an Esso oil terminal in Birmingham.

Seven JSO activists blocked the West Midlands fuel terminal for around 12 hours in April last year, affecting commuters and a number of petrol stations' supply.

Activists Paul Barnes, Paul Fawkesley and Alan Woods were all made to pay costs of £500, while Oliver Clegg, Jon Deery, Harley Brewer and Diana Hekt were charged £250 for their actions.

District Judge Graham Wilkinson handed the group a 12-month conditional discharge. They were also made to pay a £22 surcharge, but avoided jail.

Though the protesters were convicted and fined, members of the public have expressed their outrage at hearing Judge Wilkinson's remarks about the group.

The group of Just Stop Oil protestors were fined but avoided jail
The group of Just Stop Oil protestors were fined but avoided jail. Picture: Just Stop Oil

"It is abundantly clear that you are all good people, intelligent and articulate and you have been a pleasure throughout to deal with.

"It is unarguable that man made global warming is real and that we are facing a climate crisis," he said, according to the Mail.

"That is accepted and recognised by the scientific community and most governments (including our own).

"Your aims are to slow or even stop the advance of global warming and therefore to preserve the planet not just for generations to come but for existing generations."

Read More: True crime fan mother, 27, who had serial killer shrine jailed for murder after stabbing boyfriend while he slept

Read more: Teenage pair guilty of manslaughter over fatal firework dare which killed pensioner

West Midlands Police tackling a Just Stop Oil activist at Esso Birmingham last year
West Midlands Police tackling a Just Stop Oil activist at Esso Birmingham last year. Picture: Alamy
The Just Stop Oil protest took place in April last year
The Just Stop Oil protest took place in April last year. Picture: Alamy

The judge continued: "No one can therefore criticise your motivations and indeed each of you has spoken individually about your own personal experiences, motivations and actions.

"Many of your explanations for your actions were deeply emotive and I am sure all listening were moved by them, I know I was.

"In simple terms you are good people with admirable aims. However if good people with the right motivation do the wrong thing it can never make that wrong thing right, it can only ever act as substantial mitigation."

After the hearing, Just Stop Oil said the judge had told them they should "feel guilty for nothing", but the Judicial Office has since said he had been misquoted by the activist group.

A number of people have taken to social media to scorn the judge for his comments, with one Twitter user writing: "Well he should be sacked. His opinion means nothing. He’s supposed to up hold the law of the UK."

A second added: "Another judge that needs to go."

However, there have been a number of positive responses too, with Jack Lowe defending his ruling. He wrote: "Judge Wilkinson *has* upheld UK law and he clearly describes his reasoning.

"He shouldn’t be sacked because you don’t approve of the conclusions he has drawn from the evidence he has heard."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistan Shootout

Militants launch deadly attack on Pakistan police headquarters

APTOPIX Brazil Carnival

Brazil gears up for Carnival to return in full following pandemic

Makein has been jailed for four years

Man who robbed woman, 96, after she made him a cup of tea is jailed for four years

APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

Balloon debris supports claims of Chinese spying – US officials

APTOPIX Tyre Nichols Funeral

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Tyre Nichols was killed on a Memphis street last month

Sacked cops whose fatal beating of Tyre Nichols was caught on video have denied his murder

Celine Thorley

Barber sacked for calling in sick on Mondays wins £3,000 payout

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

'This is not right': Dog walker reveals moment he found Nicola Bulley’s phone on the day she disappeared

Shaye Groves stabbed her partner 22 times

True crime fan mother, 27, who had serial killer shrine jailed for murder after stabbing boyfriend while he slept

Josephine Smith, 88, died after a firework was set off inside her house

Teenage pair guilty of manslaughter over fatal firework dare which killed pensioner

Russia Belarus

Russia and Belarus discuss closer military and economic ties

Germany Munich Security Conference

Zelensky pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths

Bathtub stock Alamy

'Smiling and happy' baby girl drowned in bathtub after toy got stuck in plughole

South Africa Russia China Naval Exercises

Russia to test missile in drills with China and South Africa

Tyre Nichols

Former Memphis officers to appear in court over death of Tyre Nichols

Parts of Britain have been hit with up to 80mph winds

Storm Otto batters Britain: Traffic chaos, thousands left without power and roofs cave as 80mph winds roar in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Bulley's father has pleaded for a breakthrough

'We need a breakthrough': Nicola Bulley's father tells of 'daily struggle' as hunt enters fourth week
The cortege arrived at Hexham Abbey as mourners celebrated Holly's life

'The world is a much darker place': Mourners line streets for Holly Newton, 15, who was killed in Hexham stabbing
Europe-TikTok

TikTok plans two more European data centres amid privacy fears

Rishi Sunak arrived in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening to discuss a protocol deal

'Game on': Sinn Fein President hails 'significant progress' after Northern Ireland protocol talks with Sunak
Joe Westerman can play at the weekend

'He's going to have a blast': Joe Westerman's coach backs disgraced alleyway sex rugby star to play
Facebook-Meta-FTC

Facebook ran ads in Moldova for oligarch sanctioned by US

David Smith comp (PA)

'Great result for British justice': Embassy guard David Smith jailed for 13 years for spying for Russia
A friend hit out over the police's press conference

Nicola Bulley's furious friend says cops only revealed menopause struggles 'to deflect attention from lack of progress'
Peter Falconio and killer Bradley Murdoch

Brit backpacker Peter Falconio murder mystery continues as police deny human remains found

Aaron Ramsdale was kicked in the back by a Spurs fan

Tottenham fan, 35, admits kicking Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale in the back after North London derby

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

Tom Swarbrick

Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

Prue Leith and David Lammy

'Doctors shouldn't always keep us alive so long': Dame Prue Leith makes her case for assisted dying
Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit