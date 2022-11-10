Just Stop Oil cause more chaos as they climb M25 gantries for fourth time on Tube strike day

10 November 2022, 07:49 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 09:36

Just Stop Oil is holding up the M25 for a fourth day in a row
Just Stop Oil is holding up the M25 for a fourth day in a row. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Daisy Stephens

Just Stop Oil have climbed overhead gantries on the M25 for the fourth day in a row, causing travel chaos for commuters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The motorway is currently closed both ways between junction 15 and 16.

Earlier protests at junctions 7, 8, 25 and 28 have been stopped and the road has been reopened.

Meanwhile planned protests have been foiled at other locations along the motorway, with Essex Police saying a woman was arrested whilst "attempting to climb a gantry".

The force said one lane had to be closed at junction 28 for a short while but was now open, although there is still residual disruption.

Read more: Arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch at scene of eco-protest 'in retrospect not necessary,' police admit

Read more: Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'

The impact of protests is even worse on Thursday because roads were already busier than normal as a result of Tube strikes.

Nine out of 11 London Underground lines were shut down on Thursday morning, according to Transport for London's (TfL) website.

The motorway is blocked in several places
The motorway is blocked in several places. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil have staged disruptive protests on the M25 every day this week.

On Wednesday a police officer was injured when two lorries and a police motorbike crashed as a roadblock was set up - something the eco group admitted was "awful".

Read more: Nightmare on the M25: Unrepentant eco-activists cause rush hour chaos by blocking motorway for the second day

Watch: 'We'll win in the end': Eco activist likens road protests to Suffragettes as he defends blocking M25

And on Tuesday, Hertfordshire Police sparked outrage when they arrested LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch whilst she was covering the protests.

She was searched twice and held in a police cell for five hours, despite showing the officers her formal press identification card.

Protesters have climbed overhead gantries on the M25
Protesters have climbed overhead gantries on the M25. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Home Secretary Suella Braverman yesterday accused police officers of letting eco activists get "out of control".

In a rare move to criticise the way officers are dealing with an ongoing situation, she told a major police conference in London she expected a "firmer line to safeguard public order".

In her speech, the Home Secretary labelled those taking part as "extremists" who cause criminal damage, and 'serious disruptions to the lives of innocent people.

She said: “There is a bit of a hesitation within police right now to take action. Events today show this is out of control.

Read more: 'You'll hate me' teary activist tells motorists as eco zealots grind M25 to a halt

Read more: 'She shouldn't be arrested for doing her job': Minister blasts cops who nicked LBC reporter covering Just Stop Oil

"Although most police officers do an excellent job, sadly, in recent months and years we have seen an erosion of confidence in the police to take action against the radicals, the road-blockers, the vandals, the militants and the extremists.

"But we have also seen the police appear to lose confidence in themselves – in yourselves, in your authority, in your power – an institutional reluctance. This must change.

"Criminal damage, obstructing the highway, public nuisance – none of it should be humoured. It is not a human right to vandalise a work of art. It is not a civil liberty to stop ambulances getting to the sick and injured. Scenes of members of the public taking the law into their own hands are a sign of a loss of confidence and I urge you all to step up to your public duties."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The footage of the dog being dragged has appalled viewers

Shocking footage shows dog dragged by lead behind mobility scooter as onlookers fear pet will be killed

Ian Kirwan was allegedly stabbed to death by a gang of youths

Schoolboy, 14, 'stabbed IT worker to death' in mass supermarket brawl

Matthew Smith (L) was a teacher at St Thomas's School

Teacher at Prince George's old £20,000 school pleads guilty to child sex crimes

Breaking
LBC's Charlotte Lynch finally got an apology from Hertfordshire

Police boss says sorry for arresting LBC reporter but tries to blame media for covering M25 protests

A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London

November Tube strike: Which lines are affected?

John Lewis releases tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care

John Lewis releases 'gorgeous' tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care

Suella Braverman and the gridlock on the M25

Suella Braverman demands crackdown on eco 'extremists' who are getting 'out of control'

The red Suzuki overtaking the ambulance

Watch as driver repeatedly blocks an ambulance on call in worst case ‘ever seen’ by emergency service

Chris Heaton-Harris has said hundreds of MPs could be voting for Matt Hancock to go through Bushtucker trials

'Hundreds of MPs' have downloaded I'm A Celeb app to force Matt Hancock to face nightmare trials every day

Victoria Bus Station Crash Scene

London bus driver admits causing death of woman after electric bus smash outside of Victoria Station

Bob Geldof And The Boomtown Rats Play Cortona Mix Festival

Boomtown Rats lead guitarist Garry Roberts has died aged 72

Tony Bambury spoke on ITV Meridian about missing his father's funeral due to the protests on the M25

Man who missed his dad's funeral because of Just Stop Oil protests on the M25 said he will 'never, ever forgive' them

Police at the scene in Harrow on the Hill

Triple stabbing at Harrow on the Hill station in north west London

Kate gave a little boy her poppy during a royal outing

Kate Middleton gives boy her poppy in sweet moment during visit to London children's centre

Charlotte Lynch was arrested while covering an M25 eco-protest

Arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch at scene of eco-protest 'in retrospect not necessary,' police admit

A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales

Digger driver ‘rammed into house and car in Wales before driving to McDonald’s and ordering burger meal’

Latest News

See more Latest News

A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London

November Tube strike: When is it and which lines will be affected?

Simon Lingard went to fight in Ukraine

'Real life hero': Family pays tribute to Brit ex special forces soldier killed fighting Russians in Ukraine
The surgeons recreated the woman's nose on her arm, and grew bio-material on it before transplanting it onto her face

Woman has nose grown on her arm before having it successfully transplanted onto her face

Kerrod Frahm is accused of failing to get his son Tristian help

Father charged with manslaughter 'after ignoring son's snakebite and going to bed before boy died'
Nurses have voted to go on strike

Hundreds of thousands of nurses to go on strike at the end of the year over pay dispute

The comb's text has been deciphered by researchers

Oldest legible sentence written by the first people ever to use an alphabet is deciphered by academics
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs on Wednesday

Facebook parent company Meta lays off 11,000 employees, including as many as 650 in the UK

Rishi Sunak has admitted he regrets hiring Sir Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak admits he 'regrets' appointing Gavin Williamson, after minister resigns amid bullying allegations
Rishi Sunak believes press should be able to report "freely" on the protests

'It's vital journalists do their job freely', says Sunak as probe launched into arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch
Charlotte Lynch has spoken out after being arrested while covering a Just Stop Oil protest

'Arrested for doing my job': LBC's Charlotte Lynch tells of being held in a cell while covering M25 protest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest
Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.

Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape
James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'
‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari’s callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns

‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns
James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest
Alan Shearer and Nick Ferrari

Alan Shearer says FIFA should provide 'compensation' for workers' rights with their billions in profit
Gavin tea party

‘Westminster is not a parish council tea party’: Ex-special adviser to Gavin Williamson jumps to his defence
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Bulling allegations against Gavin Williamson are 'unwelcome distraction', Education Secretary says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit