Exclusive

'She shouldn't be arrested for doing her job': Minister blasts cops who nicked LBC reporter covering Just Stop Oil

By Daisy Stephens

A minister has hit out at police for arresting LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch as she covered Just Stop Oil protests yesterday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charlotte was arrested on the side of the M25 on Tuesday and held for five hours, despite the fact she had her press identification with her.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "Journalists shouldn't get arrested for doing their job."

She added: "We are defenders of free speech."

Shami Chakrabarti, a Labour peer, activist and shadow Attorney General, said there are "balances to be struck" between the right to protest and public order, but "everybody has a right to fair reporting".

Read more: Officer hit and injured after lorries crash with police bike as eco mob causes havoc on M25 again

Read more: 'We'll win in the end': Eco activist likens road protests to Suffragettes as he defends blocking M25

"All listeners will understand that the police do a difficult job and there are balances to be struck on a daily basis between the right to protest on one hand and road safety, public order on the other, but this is a different question because everybody has a right to fair reporting," she said.

"And if the police are now going to start arresting journalists for conspiracy to commit a public nuisance - in other words for knowing that a demonstration is about to take place - then they are effectively shutting down the free press, the free media, in this country.

"And that means the public don't get the opportunity to judge for themselves whether the police have policed a particular demonstration well or badly, or indeed whether the protesters behaved well or badly.

"So this is very, very serious."

Charlotte, who has been a reporter for five years, was at junction 21 of the M25 in Hertfordshire yesterday with her press pass, an official form of identification carried by all reporters.

"I'd been there for around 45 minutes before two male officers approached me and questioned what I was doing as I was taking pictures and videos of the protester," she said, recounting her story to Nick on Wednesday morning.

"I was on a road bridge over the motorway... well clear of the demonstration.

"I was not down on the motorway, I wasn't with the protester.

"I immediately showed these officers my press card and explained I worked for LBC... and I explained I was there reporting on the protest."

Charlotte said the officers asked how she got there - by car - and how she knew to be there.

Read more: Nightmare on the M25: Unrepentant eco-activists cause rush hour chaos by blocking motorway for the second day

Read more: 'You'll hate me' teary activist tells motorists as eco zealots grind M25 to a halt

She said Just Stop Oil had posted on their social media about the protests, but two minutes later "handcuffs were banged onto my hands" and her phone was "immediately snatched away".

Charlotte was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance, searched and taken in a custody van to Stevenage police station.

"My rights were read to me so at that point I kept my mouth shut," she said.

She said she knew she had not committed an offence but it was still a frightening experience.

Upon arrival at the police station she was searched again, samples of her DNA, her fingerprints and a mugshot were taken, and she was escorted down a cell.

"That's really when it hits," she said.

She was released with no further action after five hours, at around 3pm.

Hertfordshire Police said they had "reasonable grounds at the time to make an arrest in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their presence at the location".

Charlotte said the only line of questioning was how she knew to be there, with the suggestion she should have reported the demonstration to the police if she'd known it was going to take place.

"We do have a free and fair press in this country," she told Nick.

"It's not the job of journalists to do the police's job for them."

Just Stop Oil have staged protests on the M25 for the last two days.

Protesters climbed gantries in multiple locations, bringing England's busiest motorway to a standstill.

Activists scaled gantries again on Wednesday - and a police officer was injured setting up a roadblock.

Read more: Police will 'bring eco mob to justice' after causing 'serious disruption' across capital, warns Met cop

Read more: Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "As always, our priority remains to ensure public safety – we have a responsibility for the health and safety of all those involved and everyone at the scene, including emergency services, members of the public, members of the press and the protestors themselves.

"These operations are very fluid and fast moving, with the potential to cause widespread and sustained disruption, that not only affects Hertfordshire’s stretch of the M25 but also the wider road networks.

"Our officers have been instructed to act as quickly as they can, using their professional judgement, to clear any possible protestors in order to get roads up and running and to prevent anyone from coming to harm.

"Three people were arrested in connection with protest activity on the M25 in Hertfordshire today (Tuesday 8 November). Of these three, two remain in police custody. The third person was released with no further action.

"Though as a matter of course we do not comment on the circumstances surrounding individual arrests, the arresting officer would have had reasonable grounds at the time to make an arrest in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their presence at the location. As is standard practice with large scale operations such as these, all elements including tactics and grounds for arrest remain constantly under review and development."