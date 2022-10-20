Exclusive

Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

By Madeleine Wilson

Former Met Commissioner Ian Blair told Nick Ferrari that protestors should be looking at heavier sentences.

This comes as police forces in England and Wales have recorded the highest number of crimes in 20 years - but charges have fallen to a record low.

A total of 6.3 million crimes were recorded in the year to March 2022 - 4 per cent higher than the previous all-time high of 6.1 million in 2019/20.

Despite the high levels, only around 5 per cent of alleged crimes result in someone being charged within a year of it being reported.

Nick Ferrari asked Former Met Commissioner Ian Blair: “Do you recognise crime headlines as lawless UK?”

Mr Blair told Nick although the UK isn’t lawless, the current Met Commissioner Mark Rowley needs to sort out the “awful” crimes that have happened.

Mr Blair went on to say: “What is actually the real need now is to rebuild the neighbourhood policing teams that were slashed during the period of austerity.

“People have got to see the people on the street, get to know the police.”

The conversation came just moments before protesters rushed into the road in Knightsbridge blocking traffic on Brompton Road and targeting the Harrods store with orange paint on the 20th day of protests across the UK.

On Monday, Just Stop Oil supporters scaled Dartford Crossing masts in the early hours of the morning.

The protestors said this was to take action against new government oil and gas licences.

Essex Police have arrested two men on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Nick asked Mr Blair how he responds to the police “watching” and offering “cups of tea” to those protesting in this week’s Just Stop Oil road protest on Dartford Bridge.

Mr Blair told Nick that he thinks the government is right to look into protest offences having a heavier sentence.

“The police have just got to move in and remove them as soon as possible.”