Justice for Profumo affair icon Christine Keeler 'finally in sight', son says

17 November 2023, 06:09

Christine Keeler
Christine Keeler. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The son of Profumo affair icon Christine Keeler has said posthumous justice is "finally in sight" for his mother 60 years after she was jailed for lying in court.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It could be a matter of just weeks before the Criminal Case Review Commission refers her conviction to the Court of Appeal, her son Seymour Platt revealed to the Mirror.

Mr Platt, 51, said he believes a 200-page dossier could hold the key to overturn his mum's conviction, clearing her name.

Ms Keeler died in 2017, aged 75, years after having an affair with Conservative war minister John Profumo when she was just 19.

She eventually helped to bring down the Conservative government at the time and was jailed for nine months in 1963 for an unrelated matter.

But her family has believed ever since that she was convicted in order to discredit her following the Profumo affair.

Christine Keeler
Christine Keeler. Picture: Getty

Ms Keeler was attacked by stalker Aloysius “Lucky” Gordon in April 1963, though he successfully managed to appeal after she told jurors two assault witnesses has not actually been there.

Mr Platt's legal team has since insisted the lie was irrelevant.

This is because "there was no doubt the assault took place”.

Read More: NatWest 'to scrap' much of £10 million payout to ex-CEO Dame Alison Rose, who quit over Nigel Farage scandal

Read More: Coleen Rooney reveals 'hurt and shame' over Wayne's prostitute scandal as she says it felt like a 'horrible dream'

"It’s wrong that she went to prison, she was exploited and abused by powerful men," Mr Platt said.

"I want to fulfil a promise to tell the truth about her life."

He added: "It would be very easy for them to dismiss it but they are asking all the right questions. That information will be handed to a commissioner.

"My mum’s story is just so sad. She shouldn’t have gone to prison and if she shouldn’t have gone to prison, she wasn’t a liar. If she wasn’t a liar, then the story of the Profumo affair that she told can’t just be dismissed.

"All the men around her in 1963 thought she was their property."

Christine Keeler Heads To Court
Christine Keeler Heads To Court. Picture: Getty

At the time, Ms Keeler was ridiculed in the press, and was labelled a prostitute.

Harold Wilson, who went on to become prime minister, called her a 'harlot'.

Her affair with Profumo took place after they met at a gathering at Cliveden House.

While their affair was only brief, it sparked national security fears after she had another affair with Russian diplomat Yevgeny Ivanov, given the ongoing Cold War.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Biden

Biden signs temporary spending bill averting US government shutdown

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and physical abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu admits Israel has 'not been successful' in reducing civilian casualties - blaming Hamas

Israel Palestinians

Lack of fuel shuts down communications across Gaza

Exclusive
Possession of nitrous oxide, where a person intends to inhale it, became illegal last week

Laughing gas ban should be enforced like heroin, as police response to ‘low-level drugs’ slammed as ‘pathetically weak’

India Tunnel Collapse

Drill bores into tunnel rubble in India to create escape for 40 trapped workers

The former Home Secretary has revealed what she thinks Rishi Sunak's legislation is lacking.

Sacked Suella Braverman reveals five-point plan to get migrant flights to Rwanda

Johnson was reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe.

Adam Johnson's girlfriend 'finds engagement ring' as ice hockey star was 'planning to propose' before his death

The star has had to pull out of Saturday's scheduled show due to an injury.

Amy Dowden shares 'heartbreaking' reason for pulling out of Strictly days after finishing chemo treatment for cancer

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday night.

Two boys, 12, charged with murder after man, 19, stabbed to death in Wolverhampton, as family pay tribute

Snoop Dogg has said he's 'giving up smoke' in a new post.

Drop it like it's pot: Snoop Dogg claims he's 'giving up smoke' in shock announcement - but fans are unconvinced

Donald Trump

Judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff

Chicago Commuter Train Crash

Many injured as Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband convicted of assault

Israel Palestinians

Internet and phone networks collapse in Gaza, worsening humanitarian crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mel Stride has told LBC 'benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required'.

'If you can work...benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required’, work and pensions minister tells LBC
Civil servants are being ordered back to the office for three days a week

Civil servants to be ordered back to the office for at least three days a week in WFH crackdown
Michael Matheson addressing reporters in Holyrood after his statement.

Health Secretary's own goal as teen sons racked up £11k ipad bill watching football

Jeremy Hunt has unveiled his back to work plan

Millions of unemployed Brits 'coasting on the hard work of taxpayers' to lose benefits in back to work shake-up
The woman ranted about the 'Jewish machine' and was kicked out of the taxi

Moment taxi driver kicks woman out of his cab after she rants about 'Jewish machine'

James Costello

Far-right extremist jailed for five years after calling for people to 'violently destroy Jewish and black people' on website
A Met Police officer has been sacked over his sexual encounters with a child

Met cop sacked for 'sexual activity' with runaway child but prosecutors refuse to take case to court
Gracie Spinks was unlawfully killed by the man she had reported for stalking

Gracie Spinks was fatally stabbed in the neck by ex-colleague she reported for stalking

Israel Palestinians

Israel warns Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza

Wes Streeting speaks to Shelagh Fogarty

'Where's the ceasefire coming from?' Wes Streeting says there needs to be 'real solutions' to the Israel-Hamas conflict

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit