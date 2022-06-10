'This is pretty serious': Justin Bieber reveals face paralysis in shock video to fans

Justin Bieber has revealed that he has facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Picture: Instagram/Justin Bieber

By Emma Soteriou

Justin Bieber has revealed that he has suffered temporary facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome days after cancelling several tour dates.

A shock Instagram video from the pop star showed his right eye was unable to blink and the right side of his face could not move either.

The 28-year-old explained the diagnosis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome - which is a complication of shingles that can lead to facial paralysis.

It came after Bieber announced on Tuesday that he was postponing the "next few shows" of his 130-date Justice World Tour due to "non-Covid related illness".

The star revealed he can only blink with one eye. Picture: Instagram/Justin Bieber

He said in a social media post: "Hey everyone, Justin here, I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on.

"Obviously, as you can probably see with my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

He went on to say: "As you can see this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face.

"It's pretty serious, as you can see, I wish this wasn't the case."

He added: "Obviously, my body's telling me I gotta slow down."

Bieber said half of his face was unable to move. Picture: Instagram/Justin Bieber

The singer remained optimistic though, saying he was certain he would be ok and would use time to "rest and relax".

Bieber ended his message saying: "'I love you guys. Thank you for being patient for me and I am going to get better."

He continued: "I'm doing all of these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal.

"'It's just time, we don't know how much time it will be, but it's going to be ok.

"I hope and I trust God and I trust that this is all for a reason."

The "Baby" singer addressed fans in a short Instagram video. Picture: Instagram/Justin Bieber

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by a virus in the facial nerve and is a more severe cause of facial paralysis, according to the NHS.

Symptoms include blisters in your ears and on the roof of your mouth, as well as facial weakness.

The NHS says less than half of patients recover completely.