'Do you want a hug?': Moment Kate comforts little girl during surprise appearance at Big Lunch party in Windsor

Kate comforted an overwhelmed young royal fan. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Kate comforted an overwhelmed little girl during a surprise appearance at a Big Lunch party in Windsor on Sunday.

William and Kate greeted Big Lunch attendees and coronation concert-goers in an unannounced walkabout for around 40 minutes on The Long Walk in Windsor.

One young girl burst into tears when she met the princess as she was so overwhelmed.

Kate knelt to meet her and appeared to say: "Do you want a hug?"

The child - who was sporting a headband with union flag boppers - agreed before they shared an embrace.

The pair continued to chat and the little girl was seen nodding her head and giving a small shrug as Kate patted her back.

Prince William also spoke with her during the visit.

The crowds gave three cheers to William and Kate as they surrounded the couple in a bid to get selfies and shake hands with the royals.

The princess was heard telling well-wishers "I hope you had a good time as well" when they complimented her about how beautiful she looked at the coronation.

She also complimented children on their Union Jack face paint.

Meanwhile, William was heard jokingly asking crowds if they had brought bottles of alcohol with them to celebrate.

Both royals told crowds how happy they were that the sun had come out for the celebrations at Windsor Castle.