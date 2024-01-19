Kate's family 'rally around' after operation as they clear diaries to help with George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate's family have cleared their diaries to help while she is in hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kate's family have "rallied around" to help with George, Charlotte and Louis while she recovers from her operation in hospital.

Kate was admitted to the private London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure but will remain in hospital for another 10-14 days before returning home.

She is said to be "doing well" following the abdominal surgery but will not return to her royal duties until after Easter.

Kate and William live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park and will be being supported by their staff, including loyal, long-standing nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are understood to be on hand to support her while she recovers too, with them expected to help with caring for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Her brother and sister, James Middleton and Pippa Matthews, are also said to have cleared their diaries to help when she returns home.

It comes after William was seen visiting the hospital on Thursday for a low key, private trip to see his wife.

The future king has stepped back from official duties for several weeks to juggle looking after their children and caring for his wife.

King Charles is also set to go to hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate.

The pair made their announcements within just 90 minutes of each other on Wednesday.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic for planned abdominal surgery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.

"She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."