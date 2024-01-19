Kate's family 'rally around' after operation as they clear diaries to help with George, Charlotte and Louis

19 January 2024, 06:06

Kate's family have cleared their diaries to help while she is in hospital
Kate's family have cleared their diaries to help while she is in hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kate's family have "rallied around" to help with George, Charlotte and Louis while she recovers from her operation in hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate was admitted to the private London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure but will remain in hospital for another 10-14 days before returning home.

She is said to be "doing well" following the abdominal surgery but will not return to her royal duties until after Easter.

Kate and William live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park and will be being supported by their staff, including loyal, long-standing nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are understood to be on hand to support her while she recovers too, with them expected to help with caring for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Her brother and sister, James Middleton and Pippa Matthews, are also said to have cleared their diaries to help when she returns home.

Read more: Prince Harry urged to call royals as King Charles and Kate Middleton face hospital spells

Read more: Prince William visits Kate in hospital as he's seen for first time since her abdominal surgery

William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from abdominal surgery

It comes after William was seen visiting the hospital on Thursday for a low key, private trip to see his wife.

The future king has stepped back from official duties for several weeks to juggle looking after their children and caring for his wife.

King Charles is also set to go to hospital next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate.

The pair made their announcements within just 90 minutes of each other on Wednesday.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic for planned abdominal surgery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

Kate in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. 

"She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. 

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ruth Perry took her own life after her school was downgraded to 'inadequate'

Teachers 'locking themselves in class' over safety fears, Ofsted chief warns, as schools told to 'pause' inspections

Harry and Andrew will never be called upon in the King's absence

Prince Harry and Andrew quietly snubbed as Buckingham Palace sidelines them from serving as Counsellors of State

Kristen Stewart attends the 2024 Sundance Film Festival’s Opening Night Gala on Thursday

Freaky Tales, Kristen Stewart and Christopher Nolan help kick off Sundance

Exclusive
Police have spent 600,000 hours away from their local beats to help with public order

London police spend 600,000 hours away from their local beat to patrol 'disruptive' national protests

Tragic Bronson Battersby starved to death curled up at the body of his dead father

Bronson Battersby's sister ‘does not blame social services’ after two-year-old boy found starved to death

Chair of the Nato Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer, right, and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, address a media conference in Brussels on Thursday

Nato prepares for biggest military exercises in decades

People take part in a protest in Bratislava on Thursday

Thousands rally across Slovakia to condemn changes proposed by prime minister

Kyle Walker fathered two children with Lauryn Goodman, despite being married to Annie Kilner (R)

Kyle Walker breaks silence after claiming 'relationship with Lauryn Goodman meant nothing'

Sadiq Khan has announced London Tube and bus fares will be frozen until 2025

Sadiq Khan freezes London Tube and bus fares until 2025 in boost for commuters

Wet and windy weather is on the way

Strong winds and torrential rain to batter Britain as Met Office issues fresh warnings amid cold snap

The government is preparing for the first Rwanda flights

Home Office hires aircraft hangar to practise forcing migrants on Rwanda deportation flights

Axiom-3 mission astronauts, from left, mission specialist Marcus Wandt, of Sweden, mission specialist Alper Gezeravci, of Turkey, pilot Walter Villadei, of Italy, and Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria w

Astronauts head to space station on chartered flight

Koreas Tensions Analysis

North Korea says it has tested an underwater nuclear attack drone

NATO countries face an all-our war with Russia within the next 20 years

NATO urges civilians in the West to prepare for all-out war with Russia within 20 years

Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken out against a two-state solution

Israel opposes creation of Palestinian state after the end of the war in Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu says

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis speaks during a worship service at the Big Bethel AME Church, where she was invited as a guest speaker on Sunday January 14 in Atlanta

Judge sets hearing on misconduct allegations against Fani Willis in Trump case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt hints at tax cuts ahead in March Budget, as he admits voters are 'angry'

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori has suffered a stroke

'What did I do to deserve this?' Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori, 24, hospitalised after 'severe stroke'
The pair have spoken about James' incurable condition.

England legend Michael Owen opens up about teen son’s heartbreaking diagnosis that ended football dream
An alfonsino fish swims above a thicket of Lophelia pertusa coral during a dive on a cold water coral mound in the center of the Blake Plateau off the south-eastern coast of the US in June 2019

Largest deep-sea coral reef to date mapped by scientists off US Atlantic coast

Smoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Netanyahu says he has told US he opposes Palestinian state in postwar scenario

President Joe Biden walks to speak to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

US hits Houthi sites as Biden says allied action has not yet halted ship attacks

A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat traveling from the coast of France and heading in the direction of Dover

Nearly 6,000 migrants missing after asylum applications failed, Home Office admits

The scene in Little Britain Street off Capel Street

Man killed in explosion at Dublin homeless hostel, as police probe cause of the blast

Fish and chips could be under threat

'Weaponising food': Britains' fish and chips 'under threat from Russia' as Putin considers tearing up decades-old deal
Prince Harry has been urged to call his family after Kate's hospital stay

Prince Harry urged to call royals as King Charles and Kate Middleton face hospital spells

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has spoken out on the King's procedure.

Charles 'fine' and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’: Camilla returns to duties amid royals' health problems
William has visited Kate in hospital

Prince William visits Kate in hospital as he's seen for first time since her abdominal surgery
Both Kate and Charles will attend hospital

Why is Kate in hospital and who will fill in for her and King Charles now?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit