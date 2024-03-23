Middleton family rallies around Kate as brother tells Princess: 'We will climb this mountain with you'

The Middleton family have continued to rally around the Princess of Wales after she publically announced her cancer diagnosis Friday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Middleton family have continued to rally around the Princess of Wales after she publically announced her cancer diagnosis Friday evening.

While supported as a member of the Royal family, Princess Kate will still be closely cared for by the Middletons - including her mother Carole, with whom she continues to share a close bond.

Both Carole, 69, and Kate's father Michael, 74, are understood to have been eagerly on hand to support their daughter since her invasive abdominal operation earlier this year.

Carole was seen driving Kate near the Wales' family home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor earlier this month, before she revealed her illness.

Kate's sister Pippa and brother James have also rallied around to support her - both of whom live nearby.

Michael Middleton (right) and Carole Middleton in the royal box on day nine of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, July 5, 2022. Picture: Alamy

It comes after James yesterday took to Instagram following the announcement to share a picture of the two as young children on a hiking trip.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," he wrote. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Previously, James has spoken about the support he has received from his sisters Kate and Pippa as he battled with a diagnosis of clinical depression.

Carole, meanwhile, is understandably "desperately upset" and will "need reassurance" after watching her daughter announce her cancer fight, a royal expert has said.

"Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole's little girl," former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

"To watch her go through this and withstand the bullying pressure to explain must have been desperately upsetting."

Carole "has no doubt been a tower of strength and a comforting presence for the children," she continued, adding that "she, too, will need reassurance."

Gary Goldsmith, Kate's uncle who was a recent resident of the Celebrity Big Brother house, also spoke out in support of his niece.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time," Goldsmith, who is the brother of Carole, said.

He also made reference to a magazine photoshoot he had taken part in following his exit from Celebrity Big Brother.

"As many will have seen, I am featured in Saturday's 'Times Magazine'," he said on X.

"This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate.

He added he was "deeply upset at the timing of this article".

Goldsmith's post suggests he did not know about Kate's cancer when he entered the reality show.

Support for Kate was also poured out from within the Royal family after she revealed she was battling the disease.

Releasing a statement, the king said: "His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did'.

"Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.'

"Both Their Majesties 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time'."

Harry and Meghan also shared a message of support: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Kate spoke about the "huge shock" of the medical development and how her family have experienced an "incredibly tough couple of months".

She was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".

It comes after it was announced that King Charles had also been diagnosed with cancer following surgery for an enlarged prostate.

Gary Goldsmith was charged with assaulting his wife following a night out at a London charity event, November 28, 2017. Picture: Alamy

Kate has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes following her announcement.

Rishi Sunak praised her "tremendous bravery", saying she had been "unfairly treated" and "subjected to intense scrutiny" in recent weeks.

In a statement, he said: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

Sir Keir Starmer said Kate has "the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too" during this "distressing time".

He said: "On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time.

"Our thoughts are with the whole Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery.

"Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we've seen in recent weeks.

"Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to privacy and, like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children.

"I am heartened by The Princess of Wales' optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too."

