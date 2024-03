Nation unites behind Kate: Supporters across the UK send princess best wishes after she reveals cancer diagnosis

British people have rallied behind Kate after she revealed her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy/BBC Studios

By Kit Heren

People from across the world have sent their best wishes to the Princess of Wales after she revealed that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The royal family have led the well wishers, with King Charles, who is suffering from cancer himself, telling Kate he is "so proud" of her.

But ordinary Brits and UK residents have rallied behind Kate, with many commending her for the bravery and dignity of her message on Friday.

Anne Anderson, a visitor to Windsor Castle, said on Saturday: "I thought it was absolutely tremendous for her to do that on her own, how can you sit on a bench like that at that age and just talk about your health?

"People shouldn't have put her through that, it wasn't necessary," she told PA.

Princess of Wales reveals she is in early stages of treatment for cancer

She added: "My heart goes out to her, my heart goes out to William, hasn't he been through enough? He really doesn't need any more."

Clementine Black, 49, a business consultant, said: "It's unbelievably upsetting that Kate has to come out and say this because of online speculation to be honest.

"I really feel sorry for her children, they'll be affected the most, everyone has to remember that she's a mother."

"It's such a shock, she's such a young lady and she deserves her privacy."

Windsor Castle on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Linda Boby, from Bury St Edmunds, said: "I'm glad that she's come out and said something so that can put everybody's speculation to rest and she can recover and be wonderful with her family, which is what she deserves, she deserves her space to do that.

"I'm just so shocked because she's so young and really they've had to keep it to themselves to be able to digest it for their own sake before they can come out and say something.

"She's got to consider the children as well, they're so young and hopefully she'll be on the mend."

Mario Baptista, 73, said: "I watched the video on television yesterday. I was really sorry to find out that she has a serious health issue.

"I was relieved, there was some sort of secrecy about what the problem was over the last few months.

"We hope she recovers swiftly, we're rooting for her."

Meanwhile world leaders around the globe, including Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau, have joined in sharing their sympathies with Kate.

Top British politicians, including Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer and Humza Yousaf have all sent their best wishes too.

And famous people like England manager Gareth Southgate and Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones have also joined in.

Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate. https://t.co/jtLp8Uo23d — President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2024

Kate spoke about the "huge shock" of the medical development and how her family have experienced an "incredibly tough couple of months".

She was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".

In a statement following her announcement, King Charles said he was "so proud" of the Princess of Wales.

It said: "His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did'.

"Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.'

"Both Their Majesties 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time'."

It comes after it was announced that King Charles had also been diagnosed with cancer following surgery for an enlarged prostate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent "health and healing" to Kate in a message wishing her well.

James Middleton, 36, the younger brother of Princess Kate shared a heartwarming tribute to his sister following her announcement on Friday evening.

Sharing a sweet childhood snap of the pair on a hiking trip, he wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

People gathered outside Buckingham Palace following her announcement. Picture: Alamy

Kate has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes following her announcement.

Political leaders all over the world have expressed sympathy and support for Kate.

Mr Sunak praised her "tremendous bravery", saying she had been "unfairly treated" and "subjected to intense scrutiny" in recent weeks.

In a statement, he said: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time. The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery.

Andrew Marr reacts as Kate, Princess of Wales announces she is receiving treatment for cancer

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

Ali Miraj says it's time to 'show a bit of kindness' towards Princess Kate

Sir Keir said Kate has "the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too" during this "distressing time".

He said: "On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time.

"Our thoughts are with the whole Royal Family as they come to terms with the news and as they support The Princess of Wales through her treatment and recovery.

"Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we've seen in recent weeks.

"Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to privacy and, like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children.

"I am heartened by The Princess of Wales' optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope. Her Royal Highness will be in our thoughts and prayers as she progresses through her treatment with the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too."

French president Mr Macron said: "In this difficult period you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a full recovery.

"Your strength and resilience inspire us all."

US President Joe Biden said hat he and his wife Jill: "join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote: "On behalf of Canadians, I'm sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We're all wishing her a swift recovery."

Shelagh condemns those who have 'taken it to far' in the lead up to the Princess of Wales announcing her cancer treatment.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted on X: "On behalf of Londoners, I wish the Princess of Wales a swift recovery as she undergoes treatment. My thoughts are with her & her family.

"Cancer has an impact on so many of us - & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked."

Former PM Liz Truss said the "entire country" will be wishing the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery.

She said: "My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and her family at this very difficult time.

"The entire country will be wishing her a full and speedy recovery."

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle praised the Princess of Wales for being "incredibly brave" in revealing her cancer diagnosis.

He said: "The Princess of Wales has been incredibly brave in revealing her cancer diagnosis and I am sure her candour will make such a difference to all those facing this dreadful disease.

"On behalf of the House of Commons, I would like send my best wishes to Catherine and her family and hope she will be back to full health very soon."

The Archbishop of Canterbury praised the Princess of Wales for her "compassion and sense of service" in speaking out about her cancer diagnosis after he earlier this week called for an end to the speculation.

He said: "I join the whole country, and the world, in praying for her full recovery.

"I take this opportunity to praise her for her spirit of optimism in the face of such difficult news, and am pleased to hear that she is feeling stronger every day.

"Her bravery in sharing in this way and her continued commitment to supporting others speaks to her compassion and sense of service.

Meanwhile England manager Southgate sent his "best wishes to her and her family".

Welsh actress Zeta-Jones said: "Wales and the World is with you. HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always."

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden said Kate's news "personally hit me hard" after her own cancer diagnosis.

She said: "I was lucky enough to meet the Princess of Wales during my treatment who was so kind, supportive and generous of time.

"Sending all my well wishes with treatment ahead and as always to all those affected by cancer."