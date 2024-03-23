Kate, William and family 'will not join other royals at traditional Easter service' after cancer diagnosis

23 March 2024, 07:23

William and Kate will not be at the Easter service
William and Kate will not be at the Easter service. Picture: Alamy/BBC Studios

By Kit Heren

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children will not join other royals in the traditional Easter Sunday service after Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During the months of Kate's absence from, the public eye, her scheduled return had always been after Easter.

Some had speculated that she might appear at the Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel. This will not now happen, as she focuses on recovering from cancer.

Kate, 42, revealed her diagnosis on Friday evening in a video message.

She said: "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

Read more: 'I’m so proud': Charles praises Kate’s courage as they both fight cancer together

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'had no idea' about Kate's cancer and 'contacted her and William privately' after shock video

Princess of Wales reveals she is in early stages of treatment for cancer

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.

"She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

William will return to public duties when his children go back to school after Easter.

Kate was seen in public with her family on Christmas Day 2023, before undergoing surgery weeks later.

A Palace spokesman said: "Their Royal Highnesses understand the interest this update will generate and are grateful for the public support they have received throughout this period.

William and Kate arrive with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together at the Easter Morning Service at St George's Chapel in 2023
William and Kate arrive with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together at the Easter Morning Service at St George's Chapel in 2023. Picture: Alamy

"Kensington Palace will provide information, when the time is right, and the princess is able to restart work and her duties.

"In the meantime, we would ask that the family's privacy is respected."

Kate was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".

Oncologist: "This is 'just in case' chemotherapy."

Kate has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes following her announcement.

King Charles praised the Princess of Wales for her courage speaking out about the diagnosis, having also been told he had cancer earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan also shared a message of support for Princess Kate on Friday.They said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

James Middleton, 36, the younger brother of Princess Kate shared a heartwarming tribute to his sister following her announcement.

Royal expert on Princess Kate's cancer treatment announcement: "It was a very well-crafted, very human statement."

Sharing a sweet childhood photo of the pair on a hiking trip, he wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

Meanwhile Rishi Sunak praised her "tremendous bravery", saying she had been "unfairly treated" and "subjected to intense scrutiny" in recent weeks.

