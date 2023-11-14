Kate and William lead royal well-wishes to King Charles as they share photos to mark his 75th birthday

14 November 2023, 13:15 | Updated: 14 November 2023, 13:34

Kate and William posted this photo on Instagram
Kate and William posted this photo on Instagram. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Prince William and Kate have sent birthday wishes to King Charles in the form of a series of sweet throwback pictures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The King is celebrating his 75th birthday with a gathering of close family and friends at Clarence House.

He has been sent warm birthday wishes by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who sent him a message on Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

They shared a photo of Charles and William on a ski lift on a family holiday captioned: “Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday!"

The King will be wished happy birthday by the Duke of Sussex on the day he turns 75.

Read more: Rishi's back to the future Cabinet: David Cameron joins Sunak's top team amid row with Tory right

Read more: British 'woman with the flower tattoo' murdered in Belgium identified after three decades as hunt for killer continues

Charles will be spending his birthday attending two royal events but at some point during the day his son Harry is expected to phone his father.

The King and his son have a strained relationship since Harry stepped down as a working royal and moved with wife Meghan and their family to America three years ago, for personal and financial freedom.

In a series of interviews since Harry left the monarchy the Sussexes have made a number of damaging accusations against the royal family.

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to "vacate" their UK home just weeks after Harry's damning book Spare was released.

Reports at the time claimed the move was sanctioned by the King and the decision removed their remaining foothold in the UK and further weakened ties with the royal family.

The King's 75th birthday will be a working day for the monarch marked by gun salutes across the capital.

Charles will officially launch the Coronation Food Project with Camilla which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need.

The head of state and his wife will visit a surplus food distribution centre outside London and meet staff and volunteers to hear about the ways food waste can be used for social good.

Charles will also host a Buckingham Palace reception highlighting the work of nurses and midwives over the decades as part of the NHS 75 celebrations.

Among the guests will be around 400 nurses and midwives alongside the Chief Nursing Officer of England, Dame Ruth May, and Amanda Pritchard, the chief executive of NHS England.

Birthday celebrations began early for the King when on Monday he was guest of honour at a party staged in the grounds of his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

Charles joined a host of people, from community stalwarts nominated by friends and family who are also turning 75 this year, to representatives from organisations marking the same milestone, from the NHS to members of the Windrush generation.

Among the famous faces at the event were celebrity chef Raymond Blanc, The Repair Shop host Jay Blades and singer Leee John from the 1980s group Imagination.

Charles Philip Arthur George was born on November 14 1948 at Buckingham Palace.

After his birth - the first at the royal residence since 1886 - his father the late Duke of Edinburgh drove to Caxton Hall to register the event.

The King is likely to celebrate his milestone birthday privately with his family and friends.

At noon the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, named by the King's grandfather King George VI, will fire a 41-gun salute from London's Green Park.

Then an hour later the Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62-gun salute at Tower Wharf, Tower of London - an extra 21 for the City of London.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alistair Macrow was questioned by MPs from the business and trade select committee in the Palace of Westminster today after an investigation uncovered hundreds of allegations of harassment at its restaurants.

McDonald's receives 'one or two' sexual harassment claims from staff every week, UK boss admits

A wounded Palestinian boy in the emergency room of the Shifa Hospital

Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients from Gaza hospital

The armed robbers

Moment armed robber threatens shop workers with gun in north London Tesco

French visa rules for second homeowners could be changed

France looks to relax 90-day stay limit for Brits with holiday homes, who have been 'punished by Brexit'

Weekly Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

'The grown-ups are back in the building' - why Rishi Sunak has brought David Cameron back

Iceland is braced for a volcanic eruption

Iceland braced for volcanic eruption as river of magma flows under town and huge cracks open up in the ground

Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Thousands flee Gaza’s main hospital but hundreds still trapped by fighting

Flea Market Shooting Texas

Shooting at Texas flea market kills a child and wounds four other people

Emirates plane

Emirates opens Dubai Air Show with £42bn aircraft purchase from Boeing

Russia Ukraine War

Germany’s support for Ukraine ‘will be massively expanded’

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

EU nations condemn Hamas for ‘using hospitals and civilians as human shields’

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump Jr gives evidence again in New York civil fraud trial

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump Jr praises father’s property exploits in civil fraud trial

Maryanne Trump Barry Obit

Maryanne Trump Barry, former president’s older sister, dies aged 86

Israel Palestinians

Patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals

Prince

Prince’s Purple Rain shirt and other clothes go up for auction

Latest News

See more Latest News

Secret Service Shooting

Secret Service agents open fire on attempted carjackers

A wounded Palestinian boy at the Shifa hospital

Thousands more flee northern Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens in south

Rescuers inside the collapsed tunnel

Bid to rescue 40 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel in India enters third day

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (centre) attends a welcome ceremony before talks in Seoul

South Korea and members of UN command warn North Korea over nuclear threat

The coal-fired Guohua power station in Dingzhou, China

World struggling to get on track in fight against climate change, says report

Vladimir Putin

Putin approves new curbs on media coverage ahead of presidential elections

A mural of a whale in Roseau, Dominica

Dominica sets up world’s first sperm whale reserve

The Google app icon on a smartphone

Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users

The scene of the crash

Small plane crashes into car after overshooting runway during emergency landing

Photos of some of the Rwandan genocide victims

Suspect in 1994 Rwanda genocide goes on trial in Paris

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday
Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit