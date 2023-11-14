Rishi's back to the future Cabinet: David Cameron joins Sunak's top team amid row with Tory right

14 November 2023, 10:02 | Updated: 14 November 2023, 10:06

Rishi Sunak has assembled his new team - with David Cameron back in Downing Street
Rishi Sunak has assembled his new team - with David Cameron back in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

David Cameron has arrived at Downing Street for his first Cabinet meeting in seven years as Rishi Sunak assembles his new look top team.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister turned the clocks back to bring his ex-boss back to No10 in a shock move on Monday as he sacked Suella Braverman.

He will hope his new-look government will close the gap in the polls with Labour ahead of the next election - no small ask with Sir Keir Starmer keeping a double digit lead.

Sunak told his team they would make "big, bold decisions that will drive change".

Read more: Who's in and who's out in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle?

"Looking around this table, I know that we have an energetic and enthusiastic team that is going to deliver for the country," he said.

"So, let's get to work."

Cameron arrived at Downing Street clutching a red folder as he returned to his old residence on Tuesday morning.

Sunak assembled his top team at Downing Street
Sunak assembled his top team at Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

He joined alongside his predecessor James Cleverly, who was moved to the Home Office to take over from Braverman.

Cameron said on Monday: "We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.

"While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges. Britain is a truly international country.

"Our people live all over the world and our businesses trade in every corner of the globe. Working to help ensure stability and security on the global stage is both essential and squarely in our national interest. International security is vital for our domestic security."

David Cameron strode back into Downing Street
David Cameron strode back into Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

While Cameron's comeback and Braverman's sacking drew the most attention, Steve Barclay was moved to Defra and Victoria Atkins replaced him as health secretary, while Laura Trott was made chief secretary to the Treasury.

Esther McVey was appointed as minister for "common sense".

Some moderate Tories praised Cameron's return, hailing it as a return to a more typical form of politics after years of culture wars, divisive ministerial and advisory appointments and scandals.

Read more: 'We're a broad church: 'Conservative chairman defends David Cameron's comeback despite anger from the Tory right

McVey has been appointed minister for common sense
McVey has been appointed minister for common sense. Picture: Alamy

Cameron's replacement as PM, Theresa May, said: "His immense experience on the international stage will be invaluable at this time of great uncertainty in our world. Looking forward to working together again!"

Anticipated anger at the sacking of Braverman from the hard right failed to materialise - though any battle lines between them and more moderate Tories may just be getting drawn.

Braverman, who is believed to be among the frontrunners for any future Tory leadership contest, said she will have "more to say in due course".

Read more: David Cameron's return to government signals 'the grown ups are back in the building' Clare Foges tells LBC

But the only prominent angry response was from Dame Andrea Jenkyns, the former minister who submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Sunak to the backbench 1922 Committee.

She said: "If it wasn't bad enough that we have a party leader that the party members rejected, the polls demonstrate that the public reject him, and I am in full agreement. It is time for Rishi Sunak to go."

She said that Mrs Braverman "was the only person in the Cabinet with the balls to speak the truth of the appalling state of our streets and a two-tier policing system that leaves Jewish community in fear for their lives and safety".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Exclusive
LBC can exclusively reveal that Greg Hands will become the Minister for London.

Former Tory party chairman Greg Hands to become 'minister for London' after Paul Scully sacked

A woman is being sought by police for holding up a coconut sign

Teacher wanted by police after holding sign comparing Sunak and Braverman to coconuts at Palestine protest

Exclusive
Hundreds of children could be denied access to a life-saving drug to treat cystic fibrosis

Parents fear their children will die young without life-saving Cystic Fibrosis drug deemed 'too expensive' for NHS

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables launches bid for freedom

James Bulger's mother makes desperate plea as her son's killer Jon Venables makes bid for freedom

Exclusive
Edinburgh University students are struggling to find accommodation

One in six Edinburgh University students unable to rent housing as planned, study suggests

Britney has posted to Instagram after her sister went on I'm A Celebrity

Britney Spears breaks silence after sister Jamie Lynn joins I'm A Celebrity jungle

Bianca Censori and Kanye West

Bianca Censori 'flees to family in Australia' to escape 'controlling Kanye West'

Richard Holden defended David Cameron's appointment

'We're a broad church: 'Conservative chairman defends David Cameron's comeback despite anger from the Tory right

David Cameron's return to government signals 'the grown ups are back in the building' Clare Foges tells LBC

David Cameron's return to government signals 'the grown ups are back in the building' Clare Foges tells LBC

Exclusive
Greg Hands was demoted in the cabinet reshuffle

Demoted Tory chairman Greg Hands told 'hacked off' candidates they weren't working hard enough before losing job

The NHS is utilising artificial intelligence to track people's eating and drinking habits at home through sensors on kettles and fridges.

Kettles and fridges tracked as NHS trials AI to spot patients at risk of needing hospital care

Southern England will be hit by a thunderstorm this morning

Met Office issues fresh weather warning as southern England to be hit by thunderstorm after Storm Debi

A XL bully dog (stock image)

Applications open for dog owners to register XL bullies before breed made illegal

The Israeli military posted the footage on X/Twitter

Israel 'finds Hamas hospital terror base where hostages were held' - as footage shows guns, grenades and nappies

King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday

NHS Leaders have cast doubt on Rishi Sunak's pledge to cut NHS waiting lists

NHS leaders cast doubt on Rishi Sunak's 'very difficult to achieve' pledge to cut NHS waiting lists

Latest News

See more Latest News

The reshuffle - launched after Mr Sunak sacked Ms Braverman as home secretary - risked inflaming the rift in the Conservative Party.

David Cameron comeback sparks Brexiteer backlash: Rishi Sunak under fire from Tory right over reshuffle
Jonnie Irwin has revealed he is back in hospital and being observed "every four hours"

Jonnie Irwin reveals he is back in hospital and being observed 'every four hours' as he continues cancer battle
I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up

I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears
The storm has caused travel chaos across the UK

Storm Debi sparks travel chaos across UK as 80mph winds force British Airways to cancel 50 flights
Harry Redknapp (left) lauded Sir Bobby Charlton as ‘England’s greatest ever player’ (right)

Harry Redknapp calls Sir Bobby Charlton ‘England’s greatest ever player’ as mourners say goodbye to legend
'Minister for common sense': Esther McVey

Rishi Sunak brings in Esther McVey as ‘minister for common sense’

Nadine Dorries has blasted ex-PM David Cameron’s appointment and his peerage.

'It isn’t sour grapes': Dorries blasts Cameron's Cabinet role and peerage saying he had it 'easy' as he went to Eton
Three men were arrested at Waterloo Station (pictured) after an incident on Saturday

Three men arrested over 'racially aggravated altercation' at Waterloo Station on Armistice Day
David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary

David Cameron says his return to Cabinet is 'not usual' but hopes his six years as PM can be beneficial to Sunak
Arabella Chi was dragged from her car in a 'traumatic' attack on a ferry to Barcelona

Love Island star Arabella Chi dragged from her car and attacked by two men in 'traumatic' ambush

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit