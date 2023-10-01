Katherine Ryan claims she 'called-out' a 'dangerous' comic working in British entertainment

1 October 2023

By Danielle DeWolfe

Comedian Katherine Ryan has claimed there is a "dangerous" comic working in the British entertainment industry.

The comedian made the claims during her appearance on Desert Island Discs, telling host Lauren Laverne she was faced with a difficult decision - turn down a prestigious job or "work with someone whom I believe to be a perpetrator of sexual assault".

Having previously referred to it as an "open secret" within British showbuisness back in 2022, the Canadian opened up to fellow comic Sara Pascoe over confronting the alleged individual during filming for a TV show.

She later reiterated the claims during an interview with documentary maker Louis Theroux.

Noting the celebrity in question "was or is dangerous", Ryan added that she "wrestled" with her conscience over whether to work with him on a project that was proposed to her.

Ryan is yet to publicly name the individual in question.

The news follows serious sexual assault claims made by multiple women against comedian Russel Brand following a joint investigation between The Sunday Times and Channel 4s Dispatches programme.

Describing the pushback she'd received following her claims, Ryan noted it was the names of the alleged female victims that were being demanded rather than the alleged perpetrator.

Speaking with Laverne on BBC Radio 4, the comic added: "I had a choice. I could go to work with someone whom I believe to be a perpetrator of sexual assault. Or I could turn down the job."

"The choice is do I go to work with someone who I think is very problematic and do I stand near them and laugh and smile and look like I allowing this kind of person to still be on television or do I stay home?

"That was really difficult for me. That's what I wrestled with the most, because I believe that this person was or is dangerous."

Adding she eventually "compromised", the Canadian added she decided: "I'm going to go, but I'm going to let him know under no uncertain terms what I think of him.

"I'm not going to just smile and look like I'm allowing this behaviour.

"I'm not going to let him think that I don't know and that everybody he works with is just going to let him get away with it."

