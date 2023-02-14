'You have nothing to fear from me', Kenneth Noye tells girlfriend of man he killed in road rage frenzy

Road rage killer Kenneth Noye (l) says he is no threat to Danielle Cable who is in witness protection after the murder of her boyfriend Stephen Cameron. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kenneth Noye, the notorious gangster who murdered a man in a road rage incident more than 25 years ago, has told the victim's girlfriend that she should not fear reprisals for testifying against him as he is released from prison.

Mr Noye stabbed to death Stephen Cameron, 21, on the M25 when he was out on licence from prison for another offence, as Mr Cameron's girlfriend Danielle Cable, then 17, watched on.

Mr Noye then fled to Spain, where police tracked him down with the help of Ms Cable, who went with them and identified the killer in a restaurant.

Ms Cable then testified against him in court, helping to secure a conviction which saw the gangster jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years.

But this overturned her own life, as she was forced into hiding in a police witness protection programme, out of fear that her cooperation with the authorities could lead to retaliation. Ms Cable lives under a new identity and only sees her family twice a year.

Kenneth Noye was arrested in Spain. Picture: Alamy

Now Mr Noye, having been released from prison after almost 19 years in 2019, has told her that she has nothing to fear from him.

"She is at no risk from me," he has said in a new book, the Mirror reported. "I would be happy to assure her of that... It should never have happened."

He added: "She gave honest evidence at the trial. I have no issue with her. I am truly sorry for her loss and I am glad she has moved on with her life. She may not believe me but I do want to say this. I am not a danger to her in any respect.

“I was never a danger to her and there was never a million-pound price on her head, as the police suggested.

"She should be able to fully enjoy her family and friends because there are no threats to her from me – there never was.“I am devastated at Stephen’s death and the circumstances around it.”

Stephen Cameron was just 21 when he was killed. Picture: Alamy

Mr Noye, now 75, is also the subject of a new drama, The Gold, about the £26 million Brink’s-Mat bullion heist he was part of in 1983. The series is controversial because some see Jack Lowden's performance as Mr Noye as too charismatic.

He was convicted of handling some of the gold and conspiracy to evade VAT, getting 14 years, and told the jury he hoped they “die of cancer”.

Mr Noye was out on licence from prison when he killed Mr Cameron, a passenger in the car that the gangster cut up as both cars were driving on a slip road.

Mr Noye stabbed Mr Cameron in the heart and liver, but claimed he did not realise he had killed the young man. The killer still made it to the gathering in a pub he was going to, before fleeing the country later.

Mr Cameron's parents campaigned to keep Noye in jail. Picture: Alamy

Mr Cameron's parents Ken and Toni were dedicated to trying to keep Mr Noye in prison. Speaking in 2015, when news emerged that Mr Noye would be moving to an open prison in preparation for being released, Ken said: “We wanted him to stay behind bars and pay for what he’s done. He should serve life. He’s never shown any remorse.”

Toni died after a short illness not long after, while Ken took a drug overdose at home in 2022.

Mr Noye also killed a policeman, DC John Fordham, as officers tried to prove his involvement in the gold heist. He was found not guilty, despite stabbing the officer ten times.

Former Detective Superintendent Nick Biddiss called him "a career criminal who has no compunction to use violence."

Noye also killed police officer DJ John Fordham. Picture: Alamy

He added: "He has killed two human beings. In one case he convinced a jury it was self-defence and in the other he tried the same stunt and came unstuck.

"I got to know Stephen’s parents and it’s sad they are no longer with us. I can assure you they would be appalled at the way Kenneth Noye is trying to reinvent himself.

“In my view he’s a career criminal and is trying to convince people he’s a reformed character. I don’t think that’s ever going to be the case.”